The postseason awards are starting to roll in for the Ottawa University men’s basketball team. The Braves had three players earn all-conference honors in a vote by the KCAC coaches.

Senior guard Darryl Bowie was selected the KCAC Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team selection. Junior forward Jaquan Daniels was on the second team and named to the all-defensive squad. Senior Ryan Haskins received honorable mention honors for the second straight season.

Ottawa fifth-year coach Aaron Siebenthall, who guided the Braves to a record-breaking KCAC championship season, was the Coach of the Year.

Bowie was twice named the KCAC Player of the Week and set the school record for points in a single game with 46. Bowie came off the bench in 29 games this season. He averages 18.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He is shooting 48.2 percent from the floor, 37.2 percent from behind the three-point line, and 80.7 percent from the free-throw line. Bowie is ranked 42nd in NAIA Division II in total scoring (536), 47th in points per game (18.4), and 48th in free throw percentage (.807). Bowie is the fifth OU men’s basketball player to be named KCAC Player of the Year and the first since the 2007-08 season when David Birch earned the honor.

Daniels earned the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season. He is averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is ranked 18th in NAIA Division II in total steals (55), 25th in steals per game, and 43rd in field goal percentage (.529).

Haskins averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Haskins is shooting 47.4 percent from the floor, 38 percent from behind the 3-pt line, and 78.7 percent from the free throw line.

Ottawa won a school-record 25 games during the regular season and is ranked No. 6 in the NAIA Div. II poll, which is the highest in program history.

The Braves (25-5) play York College in the KCAC Tournament quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday in Wilson Field House.