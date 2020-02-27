Ottawa University junior guard Madi McAvoy was named to the All-KCAC honorable mention women’s basketball team in a vote by the conference coaches. Senior guard Kelsey Hendricks was seleced to the KCAC Champions of Character Team.

McAvoy averaged career-highs in points (11.4), rebounds (2.6), and assists (1.4). She shot 37.9 percent from the floor, 31.5 percent from behind the three-point line, and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. She is ranked 45th in NAIA Division II in free throw percentage (.796).

Hendricks averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. To be named to the KCAC Champions of Character team, recipients need to have demonstrated the Champion of Character core values of Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Servant Leadership in addition to several other requirements.

The Champion of Character Award recognizes continuing student-athletes who have participated in intercollegiate athletics for a minimum of one full academic year.

All athletes are nominated by their team’s head coach.