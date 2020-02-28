The Ottawa High School girls basketball team is making some noise, moving up the ladder in the sub-state standings.

The Cyclones came into Monday with three wins and have a chance to double that total and make a leap from being out of the sub-state tournament to a possible No. 13 seed. The bracket will be released Saturday.

Ottawa won its second straight game with a 35-28 victory over Metro Academy Thursday at home. Ottawa improved to 5-14 and played Friday night at Spring Hill.

“I would love to beat my alma mater,” Schurman said. “I would like to get another league win. If we can get the Chiefs luck as we need Wyandotte to be the Miami Dolphins and beat Atchison and potentially help us. We went up from 16 to 15 (with the Metro win). I will take some Chiefs luck.”

Ottawa’s tough mindset helped the Cyclones rally from a halftime deficit. Metro led 16-13 at halftime, but Ottawa outscored the visitors 12-4 in the third quarter and held the visitors to 11 points in the second half.

“We came out with a little more fire in the second half,” Schurman said. “They passed the ball really well, which put us in position (to score). A lot that started with defensive rebounding. They had some bigs that just manhandled us in the first half. Defensive rebounding is what won the game for us.”

The Ottawa Tornadoes, a girls youth basketball team, cheered from behind the Ottawa bench.

“It helps our team,” Schurman said. “We don’t lose when they come.”

Metro (28) — S. Hall 16, Lotz 4, Harper 3, Mier 2, G. Hall 2, Kilzer 1.

Ottawa (35) — Titus 9, Ficken 8, K. Evans 7, Spigle 6, Hadl 4, Curtis 1.