The Ottawa University men’s basketball team feeds off the home crowd. The No. 6 Braves energized the crowd and themselves during a big spurt in the second half.

Ottawa was nursing a 14-point lead and exploded by running and hitting 3s from all over the court Thursday as the Wilson Field House as the crowd roared with approval. The Braves increased the lead to 36 points and upended York, 104-76, in the quarterfinals of the KCAC Tournament.

“What a great environment,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “We are a team that scores a lot of points. It starts on the defensive end. If we are taking the ball out of the net, we can’t run as fast. Our focus has to be on that end. If we stay organized and share the ball, we will score points.”

Ottawa (26-5) advanced to the semifinals 7 p.m. Saturday at home against McPherson. The two teams split their games — winning on each other’s home court — during the regular season.

“They will play their game and we will play our game,” Siebenthall said. “Offensively, they want to play like us a little bit. They want to get up and down. They will shoot it quick. They will present some problems where they will trap and do some things. We have to make sure if they are trapping and pressing that we can handle that. We know how to break it. When we do break it, we have to take advantage of it. At their place, we did a better job of attacking and trying to score. We can win games in the 100s or we can win games in the 60s or 70s, if we play defense and rebound. Our guys will be juiced and it will be a heck of an atmosphere.”

Siebenthall said tournament time is exciting for all involved.

“It is different because it is the tournament,” he said. “If you lose, you are done with that portion of the season. For us, we have the added bonus that our season is not going to be over. It is different for us being the top dog. I hope that is a trend that continues. Everybody wants to knock off the No. 1 team.”

The other tourney semifinal pits Bethel against nationally ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan. The semifinal winners meet at 8 p.m. Monday in Park City for the championship.

“We set a mini-goal of winning three games in a row,” Siebenthall said. “You can’t do that if you don’t win the first one. Hopefully the pressure is off our guys. We are going to the national tournament. Let’s go play and have a lot of fun.”