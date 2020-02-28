BASKETBALL
High school girls box scores
RESULTS THURSDAY
ANDERSON COUNTY 48, BURLINGTON 42
Anderson County;13;18;6;11;—;48
Burlington;10;8;11;13;—;42
Anderson County — Corley 0 4-4 4, Foltz 8 5-8 21, Kueser 0 0-2 0, Licktieg 1 0-0 2, Jasper 8 (3) 2-8 21.
Burlington — Hernandez 0 1-2 1, Whitworth 1 0-0 2, Meats 1 0-0 2, Watkins 1 0-4 2, Doebele 3 1-2 7, Young 7 (2) 1-2 17, Coursen 0 1-2 1, Hess 0 4-7 4, Dunn 3 0-5 6.
HAYS 37, ABILENE 34
Hays;10;11;8;8;—;37
Abilene;8;12;7;7;—;34
Hays — Nunnery 5 (2) 0-0 12, Lans 0 1-2 1, I. Robben 3 0-2 6, Schaffon 0 2-2 2, Green 2 0-2 4, Ruder 4 2-4 10, Flax 0 1-2 1, C. Robben 0 1-2 1.
Abilene — Holmes 3 2-5 8, Vopat 1 (1) 1-4 4, Lillard 4 0-4 8, Hayes 4 (1) 2-2 11, Snowball 1 1-2 3.
RILEY COUNTY 53, ST. MARYS 31
Riley County;9;16;14;14;—;53
St. Marys;3;5;10;13;—;31
Riley County — Rignell 3 (1) 0-0 7, Brummett 1 7-11 9, Thomson 5 (2) 6-7 18, K. McGuire 3 5-7 11, Sharp 0 1-2 1, Kulp 1 0-0 2, Burton 1 3-8 5.
St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 5-6 7, Martin 2 (1) 0- 5, Hurd 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Hurla 3 2-2 8, Layton 0 2-4 2, Schindler 1 0-0 2, Muilligan 0 1-2 1, Schoenfeld 1 1-2 3.
SANTA FE TRAIL 38, IOLA 32
Iola;2;12;3;5;—;32
Santa Fe Trail;14;5;8;11;—;38
Iola — Gardner 1 0-0 2, Morrison 0 3-4 3, Plumlee 6 (1) 2-3 15, Holloway 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kunkler 1 0-0 2, Sprague 1 1-5 3.
Santa Fe Trail — Jo. Kincaid 1 1-2 3, Mead 3 (3) 4-8 13, Ja. Kincaid 1 0-0 2, Stone 5 5-8 15, Myrick 0 2-2 2, Whitaker 0 3-8 3.
WABAUNSEE 52, SILVER LAKE 38
Wabaunsee;13;8;12;19;—;52
Silver Lake;8;9;10;11;—;38
Wabaunsee — Hutley 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schreiner 6 (1) 6-6 19, Barber 2 4-5 8, A. Hafenstine 0 1-2 1, Wertzberger 0 1-2 1, Strait 3 2-4 8, Schutter 3 4-7 10.
Silver Lake — Farmer 4 (1) 0-3 9, Lindstrom 3 5-7 11, Ross 2 1-2 5, Lamprecht 2 (1) 4-4 9, VandeVelde 1 2-7 4.
WELLSVILLE 64, PRAIRIE VIEW 26
Wellsville;15;16;23;10;—;64
Prairie View;7;8;6;5;—;26
Wellsville — Clancy 0 0-1 0, Farrar 0 1-2 1, Aamold 6 (2) 8-9 22, McCoy 6 (2) 0-0 14, Pearson 0 1-2 1, Coons 1 0-0 2, Troutman 6 3-4 15, McDaniel 0 1-5 1, Ball 3 2-2 8.
Prairie View — Kirkpatrick 3 (1) 0-0 7, Austin 1 0-0 2, Kellerman 4 (1) 1-2 10, Rauber 2 0-0 4, Gouchenour 0 0-1 0, Kirkpatrick 0 0-1 0, Paisley 0 3-5 3.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS THURSDAY
BUIRLINGTON 74, ANDERSON COUNTY 47
Anderson County;10;17;10;10;—;47
Burlington;20;22;18;14;—;74
Anderson County — Edens 6 (4) 4-6 20, Dilliner 0 2-4 2, Rockers 2 0-0 4, Martin 0 1-4 1, Jarett 1 (1) 0-2 3, Katzer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Stifter 1 0-2 2, Register 1 0-0 2, Kellerman 4 0-2 8.
Burlington — Bahr 1 2-5 4, Brown 7 (7) 3-4 24, Haselhuhn 8 (2) 2-3 20, Sloyer 3 (2) 0-2 8, N. Smith 1 1-2 3, Hegwald 0 1-2 1, Kuhlmann 0 1-4 1, S. Smith 1 0-0 2, Payer 3 (1) 0-0 7, Meats 1 2-2 4.
CENTRALIA 60, BURLINGAME 52
Burlingame;15;16;13;8;—;52
Centralia;8;18;15;19;—;60
Burlingame — Noonan 6 1-2 13, Kline 5 (4) 1-3 15, Tyson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Robison 1 0-0 2, Briggs 0 0-2 0, Young 1 (1) 0-0 3, Quaney 6 4-6 16.
Centralia — Deters 3 (3) 0-0 9, Becker 1 0-1 2, Bowers 1 1-6 3, Quigley 1 0-0 2, Arnold 7 (2) 2-5 18, K. Haverkamp 3 (1) 6-7 13, Osterhaus 2 0-0 4, I. Haverkamp 3 (3) 0-0 9.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 74, PIKE VALLEY 58
Pike Valley;13;5;17;23;—;58
Clifton-Clyde;15;17;19;23;—;74
Pike Valley — T. Reeves 1 0-0 2, Garman 1 2-3 4, K. Reeves 9 (7) 8-14 33, Johnston 0 1-2 1, Russell 1 1-4 3, Benne 1 4-5 6, Flavin 2 5-5 9.
Clifton-Clyde — Skocny 1 0-0 2, Lawson 3 (2) 1-3 9, LeDuc-Pierce 3 (1) 6-6 13, T. Koch 1 1-4 3, D. Koch 1 0-0 2, Weiche 5 4-5 14, Rudolph 4 (1) 6-11 15, Biery 3 (2) 0-0 8, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lange 3 0-0 6.
FRANKFORT 56, BV-RANDOLPH 50
Frankfort;25;7;12;12;—;56
BV-Randolph;13;11;13;13;—;50
Frankfort — Gerstner 5 (5) 2-2 17, Cornelison 2 (1) 4-6 9, Armstrong 0 4-6 4, G. Dalinghaus 3 5-6 11, Gros 2 3-7 7, C. Dalinghaus 1 2-2 4, Stowell 1 2-3 4.
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 2 (1) 1-6 6, Bylkas 1 (1) 0-0 3, Irvine 1 0-1 2, Brockman 7 (1) 1-2 16, Clark 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wichman 0 1-2 1, Barr 9 1-4 19.
HAYS 49, ABILENE 47
Hays;10;8;13;18;—;49
Abilene;15;7;11;14;—;47
Hays — Kranawitter 1 (1) 4-4 7, Kieffen 5 (1) 3-5 14, Nunnery 5 (1) 0-4 11, Linenberger 1 0-0 2, Ruder 3 0-0 6, Schwann 3 (1) 2-2 9.
Abilene — Stuber 1 2-2 4, McVan 2 (2) 0-0 6, Bryson 3 (1) 1-2 8, Beetch 5 (2) 3-5 15, Becker 2 (1) 5-6 10, Heintz 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2.
LEBO 42, OLPE 34
Olpe;10;8;6;10;—;34
Lebo;5;6;14;17;—;42
Olpe — Robert 1 (1) 0-0 3, Barnard 1 0-0 2, D. Hoelting 2 2-4 6, D. Redeker 3 4-4 10, Soyez 2 2-2 6, W. Redeker 3 1-1 7.
Lebo — Reese 1 (1) 0-0 3, McEwen 7 (2) 2-2 18, Bailey 3 2-2 8, Ott 5 1-3 11, Ferguson 1 0-0 2.
MADISON 52, WAVERLY 34
Waverly;6;12;7;9;—;34
Madison;11;12;18;11;—;52
Waverly — Lacey 6 (1) 1-1 14, Foster 2 (1) 3-4 8, Decker 2 0-0 4, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Bartley 2 0-0 4.
Madison — Buettner 6 1-2 13, Stutesman 4 3-4 11, Wolgram 3 (2) 0-1 8, Bro. Rayburn 1 4-4 6, Harrison 2 (2) 0-0 6, Engle 2 0-0 4, Foltz 2 0-0 4.
RILEY COUNTY 67, ST. MARYS 60
Riley County;12;14;19;22;—;67
St. Marys;15;10;14;21;—;60
Riley County — T. Harmison 1 3-5 5, A. Holle 4 (1) 0-0 9, Fleshman 4 2-2 10, G. Harmison 9 3-6 21, J. Holle 2 (2) 0-0 6, Uphoff 3 (1) 6-6 13, Payne 1 (1) 0-0 3.
St. Marys — J. Hurla 4 (4) 0-0 12, Moylan 1 (1) 0-0 3, C. Hurla 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ewing 5 2-2 12, Schoemann 3 5-7 11, Holz 3 3-3 9, Criqui 3 0-1 6.
SANTA FE TRAIL 63, IOLA 46
Iola;8;10;16;12;—;46
Santa Fe Trail;8;20;16;19;—;63
Iola — Bycroft 2 1-3 5, Adams 1 0-0 2, Leonard 7 (2) 2-3 18, Cole 2 1-2 5, Carson 2 (1) 2-2 7, Delich 2 1-2 5, Boeken 2 0-0 4.
Santa Fe Trail — Duncan 3 0-0 6, Decker 6 (4) 1-1 17, Berckefeldt 5 (2) 4-5 16, Spoonemore 7 2-4 16, Baker 2 2-2 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2.
VALLEY FALLS 56, TROY 51
Troy;18;8;15;10;—;51
Valley Falls;9;19;12;16;—;56
Troy — Hartman 1 2-2 4, Weber 4 (2) 0-0 10, Anderson 3 (2) 0-0 9, Norris 5 5-59 15, Neumann 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 (1) 3-6 10.
Valley Falls — Cervantez 1 0-1 2, Pickerell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hawk 8 8-10 24, Lockhart 2 3-4 7, Burdiek 1 0-0 2, Kraxner 2 0-0 4, Gatzemeyer 4 (4) 2-3 14.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 50, HANOVER 45
Hanover;4;8;7;26;—;45
Washington County;12;17;6;5;—;50
Hanover — Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Dimler 1 (1) 0-0 3, E. Jueneman 2 0-0 4, Zarybnicky 0 2-4 2, Klipp 1 1-2 3, Hynek 10 4-6 24, J. Jueneman 3 1-3 7.
Washington County — Hoover 3 (3) 7-9 16, Buhrman 5 (2) 6-10 18, Simmons 0 0-3 0, Nelson 3 2-2 8, Grace 1 1-2 3, Otott 2 1-2 5.
WELLSVILLE 66, PRAIRIE VIEW 42
Prairie View;13;13;7;9;—;42
Wellsville;18;25;14;9;—;66
Prairie View — Bloodgood 2 3-3 7, Scott 2 (1) 1-2 6, Weers 0 1-2 1, Partida 1 (1) 0-0 3, Robbins 8 (3) 1-2 20, Heide 1 0-0 2, Schweer 1 1-4 3.
Wellsville — Richards 1 (1) 2-4 5, Aamold 1 (1) 0-0 3, O’Neil 7 (2) 0-0 16, Swanson 8 1-1 17, Showalter 8 (3) 2-2 21, Smith 2 0-0 4.