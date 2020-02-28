T.J Nunnery’s buzzer-beater propelled the Hays High boys to a 49-47 win on Thursday at Abilene.

After Abilene tied the game with 5.5 seconds left, Dalyn Schwarz drove down the court and had the ball knocked away.

Nunnery scooped up the loose ball and made a floater in the lane as time expired.

It was the second straight buzzer beater in two games for the Indians. In last Friday’s win against Garden City, Jason Krannawitter hit a game-tying buzzer-beating 3 to send it to OT.

The win moved Hays High to 13-7 and completed the season sweep of Abilene (13-7).

Carson Kieffer led the Indians with 14 points while Nunnery added 11 points.

Hays High girls 37, Abilene 34

The Hays High girls pulled out a tight one against Abilene for the second time this season.

Tasiah Nunnery led the Indians with 12 points while Aleyia Ruder added 10 points as the Indians moved to 6-13 overall.

The Indians led 21-20 at halftime and outscored the Cowgirls 8-7 in both the third and fourth frames.

Hays High will turnaround to host Dodge City for senior night on Friday.