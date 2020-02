Ottawa High School junior Darby Weidl finished as a state runner-up Thursday in the first KSHSAA sanctioned state girls wrestling tournament in Salina.

Weidl went 2-1 at state in the 155-pound class, falling in the title match to nationally ranked Onaga’s Morgan Mayginnes. In the semifinals, Weidl bested Washburn Rural’s Halley Robinett, 11-8. She topped McPherson’s Holli Giddings, 9-4, in the quarterfinals.

Weidl finished the season with a 32-2 record.