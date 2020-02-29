The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is in line to capture its fourth KCAC Tournament championship, but first since the 2008-2009 season.

The No. 6 Braves marched to the championship game with an 87-78 victory Saturday over McPherson in the semifinals on Andy Carrier Court in a loud and packed Wilson Field House.

Ottawa plays 8 p.m. Monday in Park City against No. 18 Oklahoma Wesleyan. The two teams split in the regular season, both winning on their home floors.

Ottawa and McPherson played three games that went to the wire this season.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “We made some plays and got some stops late. That is what you have to do to win games like this.”

The game was tight throughout with 10 ties and 12 lead changes. McPherson’s biggest lead was five and Ottawa ended the game on a 9-0 run to snap a 78-78 tie in the final couple of minutes.

“I told our guys, this is a toughness game,” Siebenthall said. “It came down to 50-50 plays, who was going to get a loose ball or a steal there. It was a great battle.

We were able to get the better of them when it came to toughness plays in the second half. That was the difference.”

A key play in the late spurt was a steal and lay-up by Daryl Bowie to give Ottawa a two-score lead.

“It was one of those heavyweight fights,” Siebenthall said. “We would make a big shot and then play pretty good defense. Then they would make shots.”

McPherson’s defense made Ottawa work for shots. Ottawa struggled around the rim in the first half.

“To McPherson’s credit, we did not play great, especially in the first half,” Siebenthall said. “They have good defensive presence around the rim. They are long and fly at you. It is not always going to be easy and score 100 points and make 18 threes. Let’s prove to people that we can win games by scoring 70 and being the best defensive team on the court. We proved that the last four or five minutes of the game. We played more of our style of basketball [in the second half].”

It was the final game of the season in Wilson Field House where Ottawa fashioned a 14-2 mark. The old historic building was filled with the students standing and yelling all game long.

“What a great atmosphere,” Siebenthall said. “The place was rocking. If there is a better NAIA small college atmosphere in the nation, I would love to see it. I am excited for this group, especially our seniors to play this many games in Wilson Field House and go out with a win.”