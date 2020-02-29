STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS
CLASS 5A
At Hartman Arena, Park City
Finals pairings
106 — Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize (33-11) vs. Nick Treaster, Newton (36-1)
113 — Samuel Dickey, Arkansas City (22-9) vs. Mills, BV Southwest (40-6)
120 — Jason Henschel, Goddard (34-7) vs. Grant Treaster, Newton (43-3)
126 — Alyous Craig, Valley Center (36-4) vs. Brett Umentum, BV Southwest (42-4)
132 — Hartwell Taylor, Lansing (40-5) vs. Jerrdon Fisher, Goddard (22-1)
138 — George Weber, Great Bend (33-4) vs. Johnny Akin, Aquinas (41-6)
145 — Brandon Madden, BV Southwest (41-3) vs. Trig Tennant, Arkansas City (46-6)
152 — Devin Gomez, Maize (25-0) vs. Jacob McLain, Lansing (37-1)
160 — Jared Simma, Aquinas (49-1) vs. Cayleb Atkins, Goddard (45-2)
170 — Duwayne Villalpando, Maize (32-1) vs. Seth Nitzel, BV Southwest (42-0)
182 — Jackson McCall, Blue Valley Southwest (43-8) vs. Trevor Dopps, Goddard (43-5)
195 — Kaden Glass, Goddard (31-4) vs. Landon Frantz, McPherson (36-4)
220 — Cade Lautt, St. James Academy (42-1) vs. Kyle Haas, Maize (27-0)
285 — Maximus Shannon, Ark City (39-12) vs. Tony Caldwell, Valley Center (39-4)
Semifinal results
106 — Shabazz, Maize, dec. Wright, Kapaun, 5-2; N. Treaster, Newton, 21-6 tech fall over Root, Andover
113 — Dickey, Arkansas City, maj. dec. Ross, Bal; Mills, Blue Valley Southwest, pinned Padgett, Maize, 3:51
120 — Henschel, Goddard, pinned Weber, Great Bend, 2:11; G. Treaster, Newton, maj. dec. Patterson, Maize
126 — Craig, Valley Center, dec. Adam, Salina Central, 10-5; Umentum, Blue Valley Southwest, dec. Vanderpool, Bonner Springs, 2-0
132 — Taylor, Lansing, dec. Tungjaroen, Emporia, 3-2; Fisher, Goddard, maj. dec. Hughbanks, Maize, 13-3
138 — Weber, Great Bend, dec. Cronk, Blue Valley Southwest, 6-4; Akin, Aquinas, dec. Gottschalk, Carroll, 7-2
145 — Madden, Blue Valley Southwest, maj. dec. Fritz, Great Bend, 10-2; Tennant, Arkansas City, dec. Edmonson, McPherson, 3-2
152 — Gomez, Maize, dec. McMullen, Blue Valley Southwest, 9-3; McLain, Lansing, dec. Fisher, Goddard, 3-1 (OT)
160 — Simma, Aquinas, pinned Wheeler, Maize, 2:51; Atkins, Goddard, pinned Williams, Seaman, 1:03
170 — Villapando, Maize, dec. Fury, Kapaun, 6-1; Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest, dec. Craine, Goddard, 3-1
182 — McCall, Blue Valley Southwest, dec. Cox, Maize South, 7-4; Dopps, Goddard, dec. Lough, Arkansas City, 11-4
195 — Gladd, Goddard, dec. Miller, Arkansas City, 3-1; Frantz, McPherson, pinned Robinson, Leavenworth, 3:51
220 — Lautt, St. James Academy, 24-9 tech fall over Thrash, McPherson; Haas, Maize, pinned Hubbel, Blue Valley Southwest, 0:16
285 — Shannon, Arkansas City, dec. Dawson, Goddard, 5-2; Caldwell, Valley Center, dec. Carroll, Aquinas, 7-3
CLASS 4A
At Tony's Pizza Events Center, Salina
Team scores
(Through Friday semifinals)
Chanute 108.5, Marysville 63, Andale 62.5, Holton 57, Tonganoxie 51, Winfield 47, Ulysses 42.5, Scott City 41, KC Piper 39, Rose Hill 38, Paola 37, Iola 33, Mulvane 33, Pratt 31.5, Augusta 30, Clay Center 29, Frontenac 27.5, Concordia 26, Ottawa 25, Prairie View 23, Wamego 20, Colby 19.5, Buhler 19, Santa Fe Trail 19, Abilene 17, El Dorado 17, Louisburg 16, Nickerson 16 Baldwin 15, Fort Scott 15, Wellington 15, Chapman 13, Girard 13, Atchison 11, Burlington 9, Independence 7.5, Smoky Valley 7, Coffeyville 6.5, Eudora 6, Rock Creek 4, Osawatomie 3.5, Caney Valley 3, Columbus 3, Hesston 3, Hugoton 3, Jefferson West 3, Bishop Miege 3, Circle 3, Anderson County 2, Holcomb 1.
Finals pairings
106—Rhett Koppes, Clay Center, sr. (42-2) vs. Trent Clements, Chanute, jr. (42-1).
113—Kolton Misener, Chanute, so. (40-4) vs. Devon Weber, Pratt, jr. (37-1).
120—Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane, jr. (42-1) vs. Grayson Sonntag, Tonganoxie, so. (43-2).
126—Braden Ledford, Winfield, jr. (35-6) vs. Hector Serratos, Andale, jr. (32-5).
132—Preston Martin, Paola, sr. (47-4) vs. Collin Creach, Ottawa, so. (33-4).
138—Kaden Wren, Scott City, sr. (36-2) vs. Kolby Roush, Holton, sr. (25-2).
145—Garrett Davis, Augusta, so. (35-11) vs. Jonny Crome, Marysville, sr. (38-4).
152—Will Jameson, Frontenac, sr. (38-3) vs. Sam Elliott, Buhler, so. (37-2).
160—Anthony Ferguson, KC Piper, jr. (39-1) vs. Parker Winder, Chanute, sr. (42-3).
170—Steele Morin, Winfield, sr. (20-8) vs. David Leck, Rose Hill, sr. (35-1).
182—Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, jr. (32-5) vs. Brayden Dillow, Chanute, jr. (43-1).
195—Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, sr. (29-1) vs. Konnor Tannahill, Holton, jr. (26-6).
220—Connor Searcy, Tonganoxie, sr. (43-1) vs. Cayden Winter, Andale, jr. (22-5).
285—Ayston Perez, Ulysses, sr. (33-3) vs. Logan Brown, Iola, so. (25-1).
Semifinal results
106—Koppes, Clay Center, dec. Pauda, Ulysses, 8-4; Clements, Chanute, pinned Pankov, Paola, 1:28.
113—Misener, Chanute, maj. dec. Fox, Augusta, 11-2; Weber, Pratt, maj. dec. Barnes, Holton, 16-2.
120—Stahl, Mulvane, Mulvane, dec. Owens, Louisburg, 5-0; Sonntag, Tonganoxie, maj. Dec. Voss, Colby, 9-0.
126—Ledford, Winfield, dec. Stroda, Abilene, 7-4; Serratos, Andale, maj. Dec. Novotny, Marysville, 12-2.
132—Martin, Paola, pinned Beavers, Rose Hill, 1:42; Creach, Ottawa, dec. Rowe, Santa Fe Trail, 6-4.
138—Wren, Scott City, dec. Stinnett, Fort Scott, SV-1 5-1; Roush, Holton, dec. Pierson, Wamego, 9-3.
145—Davis, Augusta, dec. McDaniel, Scott City, 6-4; Crome, Marysville, pinned McDonald, Chanute, 0:45.
152—Jameson, Frontenac, dec. Knowles, El Dorado, 4-3; Elliott, Buhler, maj. dec. Chavez, Andale, 11-3.
160—Ferguson, KC Piper, maj. dec. Oviatt, Wamego, 11-3; Winder, Chanute, pinned Aouad, Andale, 1:03.
170—Morin, Winfield, dec. Ackerman, Marysville SV-1 5-3; Leck, Rose Hill, dec. Gomez, Nickerson, 7-0.
182—Schroeder, Concordia, dec. McReynolds, Girard, 6-2; Dillow, Chanute, dec. Martin, KC Piper, SV-1 3-1.
195—Gerleman, Prairie View, dec. Champoux, Marysville, 3-2; Tannahill, Holton, pinned Young, Wellington, 1:55.
220—Searcy, Tonganoxie, dec. Ferris, Chapman, 7-3; Winter, Andale, dec. Phillips, Winfield, 3-0.
285—Perez, Ulysses, pinned Funk, Atchison, 0:29; Brown, Iola, pinned Dean, Santa Fe Trail, 1:52.
CLASS 3-2-1A
At Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays
Finals pairings
106 — Knox, Goodland (40-4), vs. Shields, Norton (39-6)
113 — Archer, Rossville (40-1) vs. Connor Collins, Osage City (29-7)
120 — Field, Norton (31-15) vs. Colton Shoemaker, Smith Center (35-10)
126 — Sisson, Phillipsburg (39-6) vs. Drew Bell, Hoxie (40-2)
132 — Allen, Silver Lake (22-1) vs. Derek Johnson, Hoxie (37-3)
138 — Weimer, Hoxie (26-2) vs. Eric Cain, Oakley
145 — Albodd, Larned (26-4) vs. Schreiner, Kingman (32-3)
152 — Prochaska, Beloit (28-7) vs. Lowe, Eureka (43-2)
160 — Rodriguez, Southeast Saline (38-1) vs. Horn, Riverside, (39-1)
170 — Amlong, Norton (28-5) vs. Seabolt, Cimmaron (36-1)
182 — Finnesy, Plainville (38-2) vs. Howerton, Doniphan West (31-1)
195 — Harp, Southeast-Saline (30-6) vs. Pedigo, Hoisington (36-0)
220 — Whalen, Osage City (34-4) vs. Davoren, Rossville (38-3)
285 — Zimmerman, Republic County (37-8) vs. Tra Barrientes, Sylvan-Lucas (38-1)
Semifinal results
106 — Knox, Goodland, pinned Carlson, Minneapolis, 0:47; Shields, Norton, pinned, Undersell, Hill City, 0:15.
113 — Archer, Rossville, def. Dyke, Republic County, 12-4; Colllins, Osage City, def. Montgomery, Smith Center, 4-1.
120 — Field, Norton, def. Brett, Hoxie, 13-3; Shoemaker, Smith Center, def., Baldwin, Russell, 7-6.
126 — Sisson, Phillipsburg, def. Schoenberg, Oakley, 3-1; Bell, Hoxie, pinned White, Jayhawk, Linn, 3:15.
132 — Allen, Silver Lake, def. Unterseher, Norton, 2-1; Johnson, Hoxie, def. Windholz, Russell, 5-3.
138 — Weimer, Hoxie, def. Lemuz, Larned, 6-2; Oakley, Cain, def. Hernandez, Goodland, 7-6.
145 — Alboyd, Larned, pinned Stephenson, Oakley, 3:07; Schriener, Kingman, def. Kale, Beloit, 8-1.
152 — Prochaska, Beloit, def. Roush, Perry-Lecompton, 6-3; Lowe, Eureka, def. Baalman, Hoxie, 12-7.
160 — Rodriguez, SE-Saline, def. Signs, Wellsville, 7-4; Horn, Riverside pinned Gardner, Wichita County, 0:46.
170 — Amlong, Norton, def. Werner, Plainville, 6-3; Seabolt, Cimarron, def. Uehlin, Oberlin, 5-1.
182 — Finnesy, Plainville, def. Walker, Beloit, 8-7; Howerton, Doniphan West, def. Beeson, Republic County, 12-6.
195 — Harp, Southeast-Saline, def. Holub, Goodland, 3-0; Pedigo, Hoisington, def. Green, Atwood, 10-3.
220 — Whalen, Osage City, def. Wiltfong, Norton, 5-1; Davoren, Rossville, def. Dunn, Trego, 5-2.
285 — Zimmerman, Republic County, def. Walford, Ellsworth, 6-4; Barrientes, Sylvan-Lucas, def. Johnson, Beloit, 10-5.