The Ottawa High School boys basketball team enters postseason play with a bad taste in its mouth.

The Cyclones let a victory slip through their hands Friday night in Spring Hill. The Broncos rallied from a double-digit deficit and hit a 3-pointer with a couple of seconds left to nip Ottawa, 51-50. It was Spring Hill’s only lead of the game.

Ottawa jumped to a 9-0 lead and led 22-9 after the first quarter. Spring Hill kept making runs at Ottawa in the final three quarters.

“We have nobody to blame but ourselves,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “We had a 16-point lead the first half and let them hang around the whole entire second half. They did not quit. We did. It is a bad way to end any game, let alone the regular season.”

Ottawa (14-6) had its nine-game winning streak snapped in the loss. Ottawa garnered the No. 4 seed in the East 4A sub-state. Ottawa will play its sub-state at home where the Cyclones are undefeated this season. Ottawa opens sub-state 7 p.m. Wednesday against No. 13 Chanute. Ottawa is paired with No. 5 Independence and No. 12 Fort Scott in its sub-state pod. The winners meet Saturday for the sub-state championship and a state berth.

McCullough hopes this loss and the level of play in the final stretches of the game is an aberration.