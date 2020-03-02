The Ottawa High School girls basketball team’s fortunes took a big upswing in the final week of the regular season. The Cyclones won two of three games to solidify themselves in the sub-state bracket.

Ottawa ended the regular season Friday with a 63-35 loss to Spring Hill, which snapped its two-game winning streak. Ottawa (5-15) plays 7 p.m. Tuesday in its sub-state opener at second-seeded Piper. Ottawa fell to Piper in Kansas City in the season opener.

Ottawa gave Spring Hill a battle for the first half. Ottawa led part of the opening quarter, but Spring Hill pulled ahead 15-12 at the end of the quarter.

“The first half offensively, that is the best we have had in recent memory,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We competed. We really, really did a good job in the first half, competing with them. Every time we made an adjustment, the girls were able to do it and put us in good position.”

The second half was all Spring Hill as Ottawa could not mount any type of answer offensively or defensively.

“The first three minutes of the second half, things just changed in a variety of ways,” Schurman said.

It was a homecoming for Schurman, who is a graduate of Spring Hill.

“It is not the homecoming I wanted,” he said.

The coach said the focus now is on getting back to playing at high level against state-ranked Piper.

“It is place we have played before,” he said.