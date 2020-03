The Ottawa University women’s wrestling team had five wrestlers place in the top five Saturday in the KCAC Women’s Wrestling Championships in Ottawa.

Lyric Gonslaves (143) and Randie Scoon (155) were KCAC champions and received automatic bids to compete at the NAIA National Inivitational on Mar. 13-14 in Jamestown, N.D. Both earned pins in their championship matches.

Shania Magdaleno (116) finished second. Victoria Norris (123) came in third and Alessia Cokely (109) was fifth.