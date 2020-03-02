Three area high school wrestlers came home with state medals from the 4A and 3-2-1A State Tournaments.

Ottawa High School’s Collin Creach (132 pounds) and Daidrien Aho (182) earned state medals in the 4A tourney in Salina. Wellsville’s Anthony Signs (160) picked up a medal in the 3-2-1A tournament in Salina.

Creach (33-5) was a state runner-up, falling in the title match 5-0 to Paola’s Preston Martin, a four-time state champion. Creach finished third a year ago.

Aho finished off his prep career by taking fifth. Aho edged Marysville’s Storm Sluplanek, 1-0, in the fifth-place match.

Signs finished third with a 9-4 victory over Jesse Gardner. Signs went 4-1 in the state tourney.

Both teams qualified seven for the state tournament. Other Eagles competing at state were Gabe Good (106), Nick Slawson (120), Ethan Elliott (126), Wyatt Bird (145), Chase Farley (182) and Colby Stephens (285).

Other Ottawa’s state wrestlers were Atticus Sutton (106), Liam Sutton (113), Kael Lane (152), Wyatt Sink (195) and Jared Ferguson (220).