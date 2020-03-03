SUB-STATE RESULTS MONDAY
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Boys
At Beloit
Beloit 74, Russsell 37
Norton 55, Minneapolis 49
Hoisington 66, Concordia 24
TMP-Marian 42, Phillipsburg 38
At Burlington
Burlington 87, West Franklin 32
Osage City 60, Humboldt 55
Osawatomie 67, Anderson County 59
Wellsville 61, Prairie View 30
At Cheney
Cheney 72, Douglass 41
Chaparral 70, Eureka 64
Wichita Collegiate 60, Kingman 28
Caney Valley 68, Wichita Trinity 64
At Cimarron
Lakin 75, Goodland 55
Holcomb 74, Scott City 51
Hugoton 74, Cimarron 55
Colby 71, SW Heights 59
At Galena
Galena 57, Neodesha 29
Columbus 60, Riverton 52
Frontenac 78, Fredonia 51
Baxter Springs 71, Cherryvale 57
At Halstead
Hesston 53, Halstead 26
Larned 70, Southeast-Saline 45
Haven 63, Smoky Valley 41
Lyons 68, Council Grove 43
At Hiawatha
Marysville 63, KC Ward 25
Hiawatha 52, Pleasant Ridge 41
Maur Hill 55, Atchison County 17
Nemaha Central 44, Sabetha 39
At Royal Valley
Royal Valley 69, Silver Lake 41
Perry-Lecompton 56, Jefferson West 53
Rock Creek 69, Santa Fe Trail 44
St. Marys 71, Riley County 57
Girls
At Burlington
Wellsville 80, Prairie View 32
At Galena
Galena 61, Neodesha 32
At Halstead
Haven 37, Smoky Valley 26
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Boys
At Horton
Jefferson North 44, Rossville 39
Girls
At Elkhart
Spearville 76, Leoti 22
Stanton County 51, Sublette 20
Elkhart 50, Pratt-Skyline 29
Syracuse 38, Medicine Lodge 34 OT
At Ellis
WaKeeney 56, Hill City 19
Republic County 47, Smith Center 31
Oakley 42, Plainville 39
Ellis 59, Hoxie 45
At Herington
Chase County 54, Marion 25
Hillsboro 30, Herington 28
Bennington 51, Ell-Saline 34
Sacred Heart 55, Canton-Galva 51
At Horton
Valley Heights 77, McLouth 10
Horton 44, Oskaloosa 42
Jackson Heights 55, Riverside 20
Jefferson North 43, Rossville 34
At Inman
Sterling 56, Remington 27
Ellinwood 56, Moundridge 54
Inman 45, Ellsworth 40
Hutchinson Trinity 44, Sedgwick 24
At Lyndon
Wabaunsee 83, KC Christian 21
Mission Valley 53, Lyndon 46
Northern Heights 53, Central Heights 29
Maranatha 45, Olathe Heritage 40
At Sedan
West Elk 55, Cedar Vale-Dexter 21
Sedan 54, Conway Springs 53
Garden Plain 49, Bluestem 18
Wichita Independent 43, Belle Plaine 36
At Yates Center
Uniontown 58, Jayhawk-Linn 47
Colgan 50, Southeast-Cherokee 23
Erie 61, Northeast-Arma 53
Pleasanton 34, Yates Center 30