High school basketball stat leaders
AREA
Boys
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
Zenger, Rock Creek ... 20 ... 509 ... 25.5
Snyder, Emporia ... 19 ... 400 ... 21.1
Heiman, Northern Heights ... 19 ... 376 ... 19.8
McEwen, Lebo ... 20 ... 392 ... 19.6
G. Garber, Sabetha ... 20 ... 368 ... 18.4
Hoover, Washington Co. ... 20 ... 362 ... 18.1
Herrenbruck, Sacred Heart ... 11 ... 199 ... 18.1
Barr, BV-Randolph ... 14 ... 252 ... 18.0
Brooks, Topeka West ... 19 ... 333 ... 17.5
Brockman, BV-Randolph ... 20 ... 348 ... 17.4
Pope, McLouth ... 20 ... 348 ... 17.4
Berry, Washburn Rural ... 19 ... 330 ... 17.4
Q. Buessing, Axtell ... 22 ... 380 ... 17.2
Powell, Highland Park ... 20 ... 335 ... 16.8
Wahwassuck, Royal Valley ... 21 ... 349 ... 16.6
Mayo, Lawrence ... 20 ... 326 ... 16.3
Thomas, Hartford ... 16 ... 261 ... 16.3
K. Johnson, Ottawa ... 17 ... 272 ... 16.0
Beckmon, Colony-Crest ... 22 ... 345 ... 15.7
Sutton, Topeka High ... 20 ... 313 ... 15.7
B. Palen, Beloit-St. John’s ... 22 ... 344 ... 15.6
V. Palen, Beloit ... 21 ... 328 ... 15.6
Decker, Santa Fe Trail ... 21 ... 326 ... 15.5
Schwensen, Cornerstone ... 18 ... 279 ... 15.5
Hecht, Wamego ... 20 ... 304 ... 15.2
Stone, Perry-Lecompton ... 21 ... 318 ... 15.1
Siebenmorgen, Maur Hill ... 19 ... 287 ... 15.1
Roberts, Highland Park ... 20 ... 298 ... 14.9
Clark, Silver Lake ... 16 ... 238 ... 14.9
Day. Logan, Mission Valley ... 8 ... 119 ... 14.9
Fischer, West Franklin ... 10 ... 148 ... 14.8
Brockhoff, Hiawatha ... 20 ... 294 ... 14.7
Beier, Linn ... 21 ... 306 ... 14.6
Hastings, Solomon ... 20 ... 291 ... 14.6
Preisner, Northern Heights ... 19 ... 273 ... 14.4
Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls ... 21 ... 301 ... 14.3
T. Smith, Atchison County ... 18 ... 258 ... 14.3
Meyer, Hiawatha ... 20 ... 281 ... 14.1
Henry, Wetmore ... 21 ... 294 ... 14.0
Vanderpool, MdCV ... 19 ... 246 ... 13.7
Stutesman, Madison ... 22 ... 303 ... 13.8
Beardsley, Valley Heights ... 18 ... 245 ... 13.6
B. Brown, Burlington ... 17 ... 230 ... 13.5
Hynek, Hanover ... 15 ... 203 ... 13.5
Bates, Beloit-St. John’s ... 22 ... 295 ... 13.4
Campuzano, Rural Vista ... 21 ... 280 ... 13.3
G. Harmison, Riley County ... 20 ... 265 ... 13.3
Argabright, Sabetha ... 20 ... 264 ... 13.2
Banks, SE-Saline ... 21 ... 276 ... 13.1
Hula, Council Grove ... 20 ... 262 ... 13.1
Jordan, Salina South ... 19 ... 248 ... 13.1
Cornelison, Frankfort ... 24 ... 312 ... 13.0
K. Miller, Colony-Crest ... 23 ... 296 ... 12.9
Buhrman, Washington Co. ... 21 ... 270 ... 12.9
E. Jueneman, Hanover ... 17 ... 219 ... 12.9
Farmer, Perry-Lecompton ... 21 ... 268 ... 12.8
O. Eidman, Chase County ... 20 ... 256 ... 12.8
Douglas, Emporia ... 20 ... 254 ... 12.7
Alexander, Topeka West ... 20 ... 253 ... 12.7
Junghans, Salina South ... 19 ... 241 ... 12.7
Harden, Topeka High ... 17 ... 216 ... 12.7
K. Haverkamp, Centralia ... 21 ... 262 ... 12.5
Leonard, Nemaha Central ... 20 ... 249 ... 12.5
Crawford, Central Heights ...19 ... 237 ... 12.5
G. Dalinghaus, Frankfort ... 24 ... 296 ... 12.3
Barnard, Olpe ... 21 ... 259 ... 12.3
Barfield, McLouth ... 20 ... 246 ... 12.3
Berckefeldt, Santa Fe Trail ... 21 ... 257 ... 12.2
D. Redeker, Olpe ... 21 ... 256 ... 12.2
Lockhart, Valley Falls ... 17 ... 207 ... 12.2
Harrison, Madison ... 22 ... 263 ... 12.0
Weber, Troy ... 21 ... 253 ... 12.0
Bond, Tonganoxie ... 13 ... 156 ... 12.0
Cox, Beloit ... 21 ... 250 ... 11.9
Gibson, Pleasant Ridge ... 18 ... 219 ... 11.9
A. Johnson, Salina South ... 17 ... 203 ... 11.9
Clements, Jefferson West ... 20 ... 235 ... 11.8
Holloway, Chase County ... 13 ... 153 ... 11.8
Mason, Beloit ... 21 ... 246 ... 11.7
M. Holle, Marysville ... 20 ... 233 ... 11.7
Barksdale, Shawnee Heights ... 13 ... 152 ... 11.7
Uphoff, Riley County ... 20 ... 230 ... 11.5
Braxmeyer, Manhattan ... 20 ... 228 ... 11.4
Quaney, Burlingame ... 20 ... 227 ... 11.4
Oliver, Wabaunsee ... 18 ... 206 ... 11.4
Neuenswander, Jefferson West ... 20 ... 227 ... 11.3
Roeder, Hayden ... 19 ... 213 ... 11.2
I. Johnson, Shawnee Heights ... 13 ... 145 ... 11.2
Steinlage, Cornerstone ... 23 ... 256 ... 11.1
Gilliland, Sacred Heart ... 20 ... 221 ... 11.1
Norris, Troy ... 22 ... 241 ... 11.0
Quartlebaum, Lawrence ... 20 ... 220 ... 11.0
M. Garber, Baldwin ... 14 ... 154 ... 11.0
Spoonemore, Santa Fe Trail ... 21 ... 227 ... 10.8
Bowker, Central Heights ... 18 ... 192 ... 10.7
Klotz, Royal Valley ... 21 ... 222 ... 10.6
Sawyers, SE-Saline ... 21 ... 222 ... 10.6
Heins, Northern Heights ... 19 ... 202 ... 10.6
Detweiler, Axtell ... 22 ... 231 ... 10.5
Vetter, Wamego ... 20 ... 208 ... 10.4
Blythe, Mission Valley ... 19 ... 197 ... 10.4
Davis, Shawnee Heights ... 15 ... 156 ... 10.4
Denner, Marysville ... 20 ... 206 ... 10.3
Mallory, Lawrence ... 20 ... 206 ... 10.3
Brtio, Rural Vista ... 20 ... 205 ... 10.3
Gollier, Ottawa ... 17 ... 175 ... 10.3
Ch. Carlgren, Concordia ... 16 ... 164 ... 10.3
Lange, Clifton-Clyde ... 23 ... 234 ... 10.2
Benortham, Mission Valley ... 19 ... 194 ... 10.2
Gray, Beloit ... 21 ... 212 ... 10.1
Smith, Santa Fe Trail ... 21 ... 214 ... 10.1
Bieling, Council Grove ... 20 ... 202 ... 10.1
Krueger, Washburn Rural ... 19 ... 192 ... 10.1
B. Johnson, Lawrence ... 20 ... 200 ... 10.0
Barth, Baldwin ... 18 ... 180 ... 10.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Campuzano, Rural Vista ... 21 ... 245 ... 11.7
Pope, McLouth ... 20 ... 220 ... 11.0
Preisner, Northern Heights ... 14 ... 154 ... 11.0
Steinlage, Cornerstone ... 23 ... 228 ... 9.9
Coffman, Central Heights ... 19 ... 186 ... 9.8
Norris, Troy ... 22 ... 214 ... 9.7
Hula, Council Grove ... 20 ... 187 ... 9.4
Quaney, Burlingame ... 20 ... 179 ... 9.0
Siebenmorgen, Maur Hill ... 19 ... 171 ... 9.0
Gray, Beloit ... 21 ... 179 ... 8.5
Mason, Beloit ... 21 ... 177 ... 8.4
Arb, Northern Heights ... 14 ... 117 ... 8.4
Hermreck, Colony-Crest ... 23 ... 192 ... 8.3
Snyder, Emporia ... 19 ... 158 ... 8.3
Q. Buessing, Axtell ... 20 ... 164 ... 8.2
B. Palen, Beloit-St. John’s ... 22 ... 178 ... 8.1
Buckner, Sacred Heart ... 20 ... 155 ... 7.8
Brockhoff, Hiawatha ... 10 ... 78 ... 7.8
Fischer, West Franklin ... 10 ... 76 ... 7.6
Burson, Central Heights ... 19 ... 144 ... 7.6
Day. Logan, Mission Valley ... 8 ... 61 ... 7.6
Spoonemore, Santa Fe Trail ... 21 ... 158 ... 7.5
O. Eidman, Chase County ... 20 ... 151 ... 7.5
Schwensen, Cornerstone ... 18 ... 132 ... 7.3
Stutesman, Madison ... 15 ... 109 ... 7.3
Klotz, Royal Valley ... 20 ... 144 ... 7.2
Hecht, Wamego ... 20 ... 141 ... 7.1
Kirby, Solomon ... 19 ... 135 ... 7.1
Nelson, Washington Co. ... 19 ... 152 ... 6.9
McCullough, Ottawa ... 17 ... 114 ... 6.7
Berckefeldt, Santa Fe Trail ... 21 ... 138 ... 6.6
M. Holle, Marysville ... 20 ... 132 ... 6.6
K. Beck, Nemaha Central ... 19 ... 126 ... 6.6
Kuglin, McLouth ... 18 ... 119 ... 6.6
Robbins, Tonganoxie ... 14 ... 93 ... 6.6
Churchman, Rock Creek ... 20 ... 130 ... 6.5
Brooks, Topeka West ... 19 ... 124 ... 6.5
Girls
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
Weishaar, Jefferson North ... 21 ... 455 ... 21.7
K. Smith, Topeka High ... 20 ... 405 ... 20.3
Dubbert, Beloit-St. John’s ... 21 ... 423 ... 20.1
Kramer, Nemaha Central ... 20 ... 372 ... 18.6
Canady, Topeka High ... 20 ... 374 ... 18.7
Aamold, Wellsville ... 20 ... 368 ... 18.4
Jasper, Anderson County ... 18 ... 331 ... 18.4
Schlesener, SE-Saline ... 20 ... 353 ... 17.7
Kierscht, Salina Central ... 20 ... 344 ... 17.2
Dohl, Jackson Heights ... 20 ... 336 ... 16.8
Stone, Santa Fe Trail ... 19 ... 315 ... 16.6
M. Smith, Doniphan West ... 23 ... 380 ... 16.5
B. Zoeller, BV-Randolph ... 21 ... 346 ... 16.5
McWilliams, Waverly ... 16 ... 264 ... 16.5
Edwards, Clay Center ... 20 ... 327 ... 16.4
Turner, Seaman ... 20 ... 324 ... 16.2
Massey, Northern Heights ... 20 ... 320 ... 16.0
C. Carter, Seaman ... 19 ... 304 ... 16.0
Roe, Herington ... 19 ... 301 ... 15.8
Schreiner, Wabaunsee ... 21 ... 330 ... 15.7
B. Darbyshire, Hartford ... 18 ... 283 ... 15.7
D. Carter, Highland Park ... 20 ... 306 ... 15.3
Tanking, Holton ... 20 ... 305 ... 15.3
Foster, Waverly ... 16 ... 241 ... 15.1
Reg. Curry, Oskaloosa ... 19 ... 285 ... 15.0
Serna, Osage City ... 19 ... 283 ... 14.9
Clarke, Free State ... 16 ... 239 ... 14.9
Randall, Horton ... 20 ... 293 ... 14.7
Callihan, Clifton-Clyde ... 22 ... 321 ... 14.6
Foltz, Anderson County ... 18 ... 262 ... 14.6
Riedy, Rural Vista ... 20 ... 289 ... 14.5
Winters, Burlingame ... 20 ... 286 ... 14.3
Strathman, Wetmore ... 21 ... 297 ... 14.1
Mc. Kirkpatrick, Chapman ... 20 ... 279 ... 13.9
Thomson, Riley County ... 20 ... 273 ... 13.7
Hamilton, Washburn Rural ... 18 ... 247 ... 13.7
Flory, West Franklin ... 18 ... 244 ... 13.6
Bartels, Marysville ... 17 ... 232 ... 13.6
Schumann, Sabetha ... 15 ... 202 ... 13.5
Heins, Olpe ... 22 ... 294 ... 13.4
Simpson, Chase County ... 18 ... 241 ... 13.4
K. Harris, Atchison ... 18 ... 240 ... 13.3
Mo. Kramer, Centralia ... 21 ... 276 ... 13.1
Kr. Biltoft, Jefferson West ... 20 ... 261 ... 13.1
Soto, Horton ... 20 ... 261 ... 13.1
Kesten, Free State ... 16 ... 208 ... 13.0
Peek, Lebo ... 21 ... 271 ... 12.9
Larson, Beloit ... 12 ... 155 ... 12.9
A. Taylor, Highland Park ... 16 ... 205 ... 12.8
Holmes, Abilene ... 20 ... 254 ... 12.7
McCoy, Wellsville ... 20 ... 237 ... 12.5
Boyle, Baldwin ... 19 ... 238 ... 12.5
T. Kirkpatrick, Osage City ... 17 ... 213 ... 12.5
Marlatt, Jackson Heights ... 19 ... 234 ... 12.3
Good, Council Grove ... 18 ... 221 ... 12.3
Becker, Centralia ... 21 ... 256 ... 12.2
Smart, Northern Heights ... 20 ... 240 ... 12.0
Purcell, Hayden ... 19 ... 224 ... 11.8
Smith, Horton ... 20 ... 232 ... 11.6
Young, Burlington ... 19 ... 220 ... 11.6
Szambecki, Southern Coffey ... 22 ... 254 ... 11.5
E. Toerber, Valley Heights ... 20 ... 230 ... 11.5
DeLeye, Washburn Rural ... 18 ... 207 ... 11.5
Tommer, Frankfort ... 22 ... 250 ... 11.4
Bledsoe, Chapman ... 20 ... 227 ... 11.4
Brown, Central Heights ... 20 ... 227 ... 11.4
S. Vermetten, Valley Heights ... 20 ... 227 ... 11.4
Schletzbaum, Atchison County ... 20 ... 226 ... 11.3
Ball, Perry-Lecompton ... 20 ... 224 ... 11.2
Giffin, Burlingame ... 20 ... 224 ... 11.2
Rockhold, Oskaloosa ... 20 ... 224 ... 11.2
Lohse, Hanover ... 13 ... 146 ... 11.2
Al. Cassel, BV-Randolph ... 21 ... 233 ... 11.1
K. Hurla, St. Marys ... 19 ... 209 ... 11.0
M. Deters, Mission Valley ... 19 ... 208 ... 10.9
Criqui, Lyndon ... 20 ... 215 ... 10.8
Kahler, Jefferson West ... 20 ... 214 ... 10.7
Punches, Burlingame ... 20 ... 214 ... 10.7
Krueger, Washburn Rural ... 18 ... 189 ... 10.5
Hutley, Wabaunsee ... 11 ... 115 ... 10.5
Fisher, Olpe ... 22 ... 228 ... 10.4
Vaught, Jefferson North ... 21 ... 219 ... 10.4
Addleman, Lyndon ... 21 ... 218 ... 10.4
Broxterman, Frankfort ... 22 ... 227 ... 10.3
Larson, Topeka West ... 17... 175 ... 10.3
Schneider, Jefferson North ... 15 ... 154 ... 10.3
Olson, Doniphan West ... 22 ... 224 ... 10.2
Ma. Kramer, Cornerstone ... 21 ... 212 ... 10.1
Donnelly, Wamego ... 20 ... 202 ... 10.1
Folsom, Maur Hill ... 20 ... 202 ... 10.1
Rignell, Riley County ... 20 ... 202 ... 10.1
L. Smith, Topeka High ... 20 ... 202 ... 10.1
C. Toerber, Valley Heights ... 20 ... 202 ... 10.1
Schmelzle, Axtell ... 18 ... 181 ... 10.1
Holloway, Cornerstone ... 23 ... 230 ... 10.0
Elder, Nemaha Central ... 20 ... 200 ... 10.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Pfau, Oskaloosa ... 21 ... 310 ... 14.8
Stone, Santa Fe Trail ... 19 ... 208 ... 10.9
Canady, Topeka High ... 20 ... 203 ... 10.2
Bartels, Marysville ... 17 ... 174 ... 10.2
Edwards, Clay Center ... 20 ... 199 ... 10.0
Callihan, Clifton-Clyde ... 22 ... 217 ... 9.9
Harvey, Baldwin ... 20 ... 198 ... 9.9
Ajekwu, Lawrence ... 16 ... 152 ... 9.5
M. Smith, Doniphan West ... 21 ... 195 ... 9.3
Strathman, Wetmore ... 21 ... 190 ... 9.0
H. Brockmeier, Rural Vista ... 14 ... 126 ... 9.0
K. Harris, Atchison ... 18 ... 159 ... 8.8
Dohl, Jackson Heights ... 15 ... 132 ... 8.8
Flory, West Franklin ... 11 ... 97 ... 8.8
H. Martin, Mission Valley ... 19 ... 163 ... 8.6
Foltz, Anderson County ... 16 ... 134 ... 8.4
Folsom, Maur Hill ... 20 ... 166 ... 8.3
Larson, Beloit ... 16 ... 133 ... 8.3
Cooper, Beloit ... 16 ... 132 ... 8.3
Massey, Northern Heights ... 20 ... 164 ... 8.2
Roe, Herington ... 19 ... 156 ... 8.2
Good, Council Grove ... 18 ... 148 ... 8.2
Smith, Horton ... 20 ... 161 ... 8.1
Tanking, Holton ... 20 ... 161 ... 8.1
Rockhold, Oskaloosa ...21 ... 168 ... 8.0
Mc. Kirkpatrick, Chapman ... 20 ... 158 ... 7.9
Turner, Seaman ... 20 ... 158 ... 7.9
En. Byrd, Riverside ... 19 ... 150 ... 7.9
W. Harris, Atchison ... 18 ... 142 ... 7.9
P. Girard, Clifton-Clyde ... 23 ... 179 ... 7.8
En. Byrd, Riverside ... 20 ... 154 ... 7.7
Luthi, Madison ... 20 ... 154 ... 7.7
Burton, Riley County ... 17 ... 132 ... 7.7
Holloway, Cornerstone ... 23 ... 173 ... 7.5
Al. Cassel, BV-Randolph ... 21 ... 157 ... 7.5
Bledsoe, Chapman ... 20 ... 150 ... 7.5
Schletzbaum, Atchison County ... 20 ... 150 ... 7.5
Sisson, Santa Fe Trail ... 19 ... 141 ... 7.4
Osterhaus, Wetmore ... 21 ... 154 ... 7.3
Clarke, Free State ... 16 ... 118 ... 7.3
Addleman, Lyndon ... 21 ... 160 ... 7.6
Weishaar, Jefferson North ... 18 ... 130 ... 7.2
Riedy, Rural Vista ... 14 ... 101 ... 7.2
Krueger, Washburn Rural ... 13 ... 94 ... 7.2
Oehmke, Linn ... 21 ... 150 ... 7.1
Wallisch, Atchison County ... 20 ... 142 ... 7.1
Soto, Horton ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
Feldkamp, Axtell ... 20 ... 137 ... 6.9
Beikman, Linn ... 20 ... 135 ... 6.8
Otott, Washington County ... 21 ... 140 ... 6.7
Williams, Salina Central ... 20 ... 134 ... 6.7
Atkins, Hanover ... 19 ... 128 ... 6.7
Calhoon, Hayden ... 15 ... 99 ... 6.7
Ma. Kramer, Cornerstone ... 21 ... 137 ... 6.5
Randall, Horton ... 20 ... 130 ... 6.5
L. Krohn, Onaga ... 19 ... 123 ... 6.5
Schreiner, Wabaunsee ... 17 ... 111 ... 6.5
Schneider, Jefferson North ... 12 ... 78 ... 6.5
STATE
Boys
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
J. Johnson, Wichita Southeast ... 19 ... 536 ... 28.2
Sadler, Udall ... 20 ... 555 ... 27.8
Campbell, Rose Hill ... 14 ... 380 ... 27.1
Vincent, Eisenhower ... 20 ... 497 ... 24.9
Elkamil, Pittsburg ... 19 ... 459 ... 24.2
Bell, Andover Central ... 20 ... 479 ... 24.0
Grant, Pittsburg ... 19 ... 450 ... 23.7
Reid, Maize South ... 19 ... 450 ... 23.7
Garrison, Little River ... 20 ... 466 ... 23.3
Bradstreet, Dighton ... 19 ... 443 ... 23.3
Abasolo, Mulvane ... 20 ... 460 ... 23.0
Chapman, BV Northwest ... 13 ... 294 ... 22.6
Lang, Minneola ... 20 ... 437 ... 21.9
Bates, KC Piper ... 17 ... 372 ... 21.9
Cassidy, Columbus ... 20 ... 434 ... 21.7
Mitchell, Miege ... 20 ... 431 ... 21.6
Brandl, Tribune ... 21 ... 448 ... 21.3
Wolf, South Haven ... 22 ... 467 ... 21.2
L. Hammeke, Hutch Trinity ... 20 ... 422 ... 21.1
Hunter, Andale ... 19 ... 399 ... 21.0
H. Davis, Lakin ... 20 ... 407 ... 20.4
Haviland, Humboldt ... 18 ... 363 ... 20.1
Hilton, Belle Plaine ... 13 ... 259 ... 19.9
Downing, Olathe West ... 19 ... 371 ... 19.5
Melchiori, Caney Valley ... 18 ... 351 ... 19.5
J. Johnson, Andover ... 20 ... 384 ... 19.2
Schremmer, Great Bend ... 20 ... 387 ... 19.3
Wolters, Osborne ... 18 ... 348 ... 19.3
Hills, Oxford ... 21 ... 397 ... 18.9
Wilson, Sterling ... 19 ... 360 ... 18.9
Ware, Jayhawk-Linn ... 20 ... 376 ... 18.8
Stoppel, Holcomb ... 19 ... 356 ... 18.7
Hildebrand, Stafford ... 19 ... 354 ... 18.6
Wedel, Medicine Lodge ... 19 ... 361 ... 18.5
Arensberg, SM East ... 18 ... 329 ... 18.3
Dutton, Ellinwood ... 20 ... 366 ... 18.3
N. Johnson, KC Washington ... 18 ... 330 ... 18.3
Shewey, Meade ... 21 ... 383 ... 18.2
Wiseman, Belle Plaine ... 13 ... 237 ... 18.2
Zenger, Kiowa County ... 16 ... 286 ... 17.9
Williams, Wichita Trinity ... 14 ... 251 ... 17.9
Cable, Ness City ... 23 ... 404 ... 17.6
Richardson, Hesston ... 18 ... 317 ... 17.6
Lane, KC Harmon ... 17 ... 298 ... 17.5
Hatten, Sedan ... 19 ... 331 ... 17.4
Schulte, TMP-Marian ... 14 ... 237 ... 17.3
Walker, Ulysses ... 19 ... 327 ... 17.2
Williams, Wichita East ... 20 ... 341 ... 17.1
Catlin, CV-Dexter ... 19 ... 325 ... 17.1
Halling, St. John ... 17 ... 291 ... 17.1
Price, Bucklin ... 16 ... 271 ... 16.9
Nicholson, Hoisington ... 15 ... 254 ... 16.9
Armstrong, Olathe East ... 10 ... 169 ... 16.9
K. Mason, Aquinas ... 17 ... 285 ... 16.8
Shaw, Blue Valley ... 20 ... 335 ... 16.7
Friesen, Maranatha ... 19 ... 318 ... 16.7
Hammeke, Ellinwood ... 18 ... 301 ... 16.7
Leonard, Iola ...20 ... 332 ... 16.6
Schields, Cheylin ... 21 ... 346 ... 16.5
Morris, Baxter Springs ... 17 ... 279 ... 16.4
Frickey, Ellis ... 19 ... 310 ... 16.3
Haxton, Ellsworth ... 18 ... 294 ... 16.3
Alexander, South Central ... 16 ... 259 ... 16.2
Elliott, Oswego ... 22 ... 354 ... 16.1
Mackley, Weskan ... 21 ... 335 ... 16.0
Isaacs, Valley Center ... 20 ... 319 ... 16.0
Loudermilk, West Elk ... 21 ... 334 ... 15.9
Rietzke, Leoti ... 14 ... 223 ... 15.9
Gillum, Meade ... 22 ... 347 ... 15.8
Byrne, Valley Center ... 20 ... 316 ... 15.8
Boone, Quinter ... 23 ... 360 ... 15.7
Hanna, Maize ... 20 ... 313 ... 15.7
McCarty, Cheylin ... 19 ... 299 ... 15.7
M. Miller, Attica ... 19 ... 298 ... 15.7
Yager, Scott City ... 18 ... 283 ... 15.7
Moala, Paola ... 19 ... 295 ... 15.5
Colby, Smith Center ... 17 ... 263 ... 15.5
Easley, KC Washington ... 12 ... 186 ... 15.5
Davidson, Augusta ... 20 ... 308 ... 15.4
P. Price, Kingman ... 19 ... 293 ... 15.4
Krogmeier, Newton ... 18 ... 278 ... 15.4
D. Smith, SM Northwest ... 18 ... 277 ... 15.4
Hill, KC Christian ... 12 ... 185 ... 15.4
Barnhart, DeSoto ... 10 ... 154 ... 15.4
Jonas, Andover ... 20 ... 306 ... 15.3
Hood, BV Northwest ... 13 ... 199 ... 15.3
Cashero, NE-Arma ... 18 ... 275 ... 15.2
Eck, Ellis ... 19 ... 289 ... 15.2
McPhail, Ashland ... 17 ... 259 ... 15.2
Reeves, Pike Valley ... 14 ... 213 ... 15.2
Dockery, Bonner Springs ... 20 ... 302 ... 15.1
Evan, KC Harmon ... 20 ... 302 ... 15.1
Jackson, Augusta ... 20 ... 302 ... 15.1
Bain, BV West ... 16 ... 241 ... 15.1
O’Neal, Fredonia ... 19 ... 285 ... 15.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Hildebrand, Stafford ... 17 ... 220 ... 12.9
Wilson, Sterling ... 19 ... 237 ... 12.5
Elkamil, Pittsburg ... 19 ... 233 ... 12.3
Ware, Jayhawk-Linn ... 20 ... 243 ... 12.2
Hills, Oxford ... 21 ... 254 ... 12.1
MacDonald, Nickerson ... 20 ... 241 ... 12.1
Hill, KC Christian ... 12 ... 139 ... 11.4
Stanley, BV West ... 18 ... 204 ... 11.3
Welsh, Triplains-Brewster ... 15 ... 170 ... 11.3
Friesen, Maranatha ... 19 ... 205 ... 10.8
Weese, Golden Plains ... 23 ... 246 ... 10.7
Aurand, Republic County ... 15 ... 158 ... 10.5
Kuckelman, Macksville ... 22 ... 223 ... 10.1
Cashero, NE-Arma ... 18 ... 183 ... 10.1
Brandl, Tribune ... 21 ... 211 ... 10.0
Littlejohn, Carroll ... 20 ... 200 ... 10.0
Goheen, Osborne ... 18 ... 177 ... 9.8
Cable, Ness City ... 23 ... 224 ... 9.7
Boone, Quinter ... 23 ... 222 ... 9.7
Davidson, Augusta ... 20 ... 188 ... 9.4
McCarty, Cheylin ... 19 ... 179 ... 9.4
Struber, Canton-Galva ... 19 ... 175 ... 9.2
Halling, St. John ... 17 ... 157 ... 9.2
Davidson, Augusta ... 10 ... 91 ... 9.1
Van Laeys, Logan ... 23 ... 207 ... 9.0
Shewey, Meade ... 21 ... 190 ... 9.0
Purvis, Weskan ... 21 ... 186 ... 8.9
Arndt, KC Piper ... 17 ... 151 ... 8.9
D. Hammeke, Ellinwood ... 18 ... 158 ... 8.8
Kaminska, Caney Valley ... 18 ... 157 ... 8.7
Townsend, SM East ... 18 ... 156 ... 8.7
Carson, KC Harmon ... 20 ... 171 ... 8.6
Mitchell, Miege ... 20 ... 171 ... 8.6
Rice, Southern Cloud ... 10 ... 86 ... 8.6
Liebst, Medicine Lodge ... 19 ... 153 ... 8.5
Elliott, Oswego ... 22 ... 185 ... 8.4
P. Price, Kingman ... 19 ... 159 ... 8.4
Barnhart, DeSoto ... 10 ... 84 ... 8.4
Jones, Osawatomie ... 120 ... 165 ... 8.3
Eberle, Lakeside ... 19 ... 157 ... 8.3
McLain, South Haven ... 22 ... 180 ... 8.2
Berger, Minneola ... 14 ... 115 ... 8.2
Sonner, Olathe East ... 10 ... 81 ... 8.1
Schields, Cheylin ... 21 ... 168 ... 8.0
Rush, Golden Plains ... 20 ... 160 ... 8.0
VanMeter, Pawnee Heights ... 16 ... 128 ... 8.0
Russell, WaKeeney ... 21 ... 165 ... 7.9
Benne, Pike Valley ... 14 ... 111 ... 7.9
Campbell, Rose Hill ... 14 ... 110 ... 7.9
Sohm, Russell ... 10 ... 79 ... 7.9
Lindeman, Goessel ... 22 ... 171 ... 7.8
Shaw, Blue Valley ... 20 ... 157 ... 7.8
Melvin, Norton ... 21 ... 162 ... 7.7
Kelly, Wichita Trinity ... 20 ... 153 ... 7.7
Lang, Minneola ... 20 ... 153 ... 7.7
Harrison, Wichita Heights ... 18 ... 138 ... 7.7
Jacobs, TMP-Marian ... 20 ... 152 ... 7.6
Ekeshili, Wichita Trinity ... 18 ... 136 ... 7.6
Loya, Northern Valley ... 18 ... 137 ... 7.6
Ridenour, Cimarron ... 13 ... 99 ... 7.6
Chvatal, Atwood ... 21 ... 158 ... 7.5
Bell, Andover Central ... 20 ... 150 ... 7.5
Hatten, Sedan ... 19 ... 142 ... 7.5
Mackley, Weskan ... 21 ... 156 ... 7.4
Bo. Cole, Osawatomie ... 20 ... 147 ... 7.4
Kraus, Hutchinson ... 19 ... 140 ... 7.4
Mills, Newton ... 18 ... 134 ... 7.4
Richey, Caney Valley ... 18 ... 133 ... 7.4
Morris, Baxter Springs ... 17 ... 127 ... 7.4
Woolf, Triplains-Brewster ... 17 ... 126 ... 7.4
Scott, Stanton County ... 20 ... 145 ... 7.3
Duran, Ulysses ... 19 ... 138 ... 7.3
Schoen, Lakeside ... 18 ... 132 ... 7.3
Nicholson, Hoisington ... 15 ... 110 ... 7.3
Somerholder, St. James ... 15 ... 109 ... 7.3
Fritz, BV Northwest ... 13 ... 95 ... 7.3
Haviland, Humboldt ... 20 ... 143 ... 7.2
Thielen, Wilson ... 19 ... 137 ... 7.2
Stewart, Wichita Northwest ... 19 ... 136 ... 7.2
Reynolds, SM East ... 18 ... 131 ... 7.2
Alexander, South Central ... 16 ... 115 ... 7.2
Ellis, Bucklin ... 16 ... 115 ... 7.2
Hilton, Belle Plaine ... 13 ... 93 ... 7.2
Gillum, Meade ... 22 ... 156 ... 7.1
Bollinger, Hesston ... 18 ... 129 ... 7.1
Abasalo, Mulvane ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
Br. Cole, Iola ... 20 ... 139 ... 7.0
Girls
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
Ryan, Central Plains ... 20 ... 568 ... 28.4
Rowe, KC Sumner ... 19 ... 483 ... 25.4
Dewey, Plainville ... 20 ... 492 ... 24.6
Scheer, Cheney ... 20 ... 470 ... 23.5
Walker, Wichita Heights ... 15 ... 326 ... 21.7
Broadie, Wichita Trinity ... 20 ... 426 ... 21.3
Hartman, Spearville ... 17 ... 352 ... 20.7
Allen, Weskan ... 21 ... 420 ... 20.0
Babcock, Chanute ...20 ... 393 ... 19.7
Lutters, Osborne ... 20 ... 385 ... 19.3
Gerber, Halstead ... 18 ... 348 ... 19.3
Koester, Conway Springs ... 20 ... 377 ... 18.9
Sides, Phillipsburg ... 12 ... 224 ... 18.7
Byers, South Haven ... 21 ... 391 ... 18.6
Kaiser, Hesston ... 19 ... 353 ... 18.6
Simmons, BV Southwest ... 20 ... 360 ... 18.0
Meyers, Cunningham ... 19 ... 342 ... 18.0
Hackerott, Goddard ... 20 ... 355 ... 17.8
Sanders, Wichita Northwest ... 20 ... 353 ... 17.7
Wagner, Maize South ... 20 ... 351 ... 17.6
Collins, Yates Center ... 16 ... 280 ... 17.5
Esquibel, Lakin ... 20 ... 348 ... 17.4
Lowrie, Oakley ... 20 ... 240 ... 17.0
Love, Olathe North ... 15 ... 255 ... 17.0
Frame, Kinsley ... 20 ... 335 ... 16.8
Harshaw, Andover Central ... 20 ... 335 ... 16.8
Conard, Chetopa ... 18 ... 295 ... 16.4
Jellison, South Central ... 23 ... 374 ... 16.3
Wiebe, South Gray ... 22 ... 358 ... 16.3
Shupe, DeSoto ... 19 ... 309 ... 16.3
Griffin, Stockton ... 19 ... 308 ... 16.2
Carlson, Clearwater ... 19 ... 306 ... 16.1
Hamlin, Hugoton ... 19 ... 305 ... 16.1
Pyle, McPherson ... 20 ... 320 ... 16.0
Taylor, SM Northwest ... 20 ... 320 ... 16.0
Hauser, Norton ... 21 ... 334 ... 15.9
Cook, Circle ...20 ... 318 ... 15.9
Donner, Flinthills ... 21 ... 323 ... 15.4
Maxwell, Ellinwood ... 17 ... 261 ... 15.4
Koop, West Elk ... 20 ... 305 ... 15.3
Barnes, Baxter Springs ... 16 ... 243 ... 15.2
Vazquez, KC Piper ... 20 ... 302 ... 15.1
Beam, McPherson ... 20 ... 300 ... 15.0
Owens, Buhler ... 17 ... 255 ... 15.0
Perry, Sharon Springs ... 15 ... 225 ... 15.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Youngblood, Columbus ... 19 ... 238 ... 12.5
Barnes, Baxter Springs ... 16 ... 192 ... 12.0
Carter, Oberlin ... 21 ... 241 ... 11.5
Blundell, Chetopa ... 19 ... 218 ... 11.5
Kaemmer, Olathe East ... 20 ... 229 ... 11.4
Hackerott, Goddard ... 20 ... 219 ... 11.0
Getz, Quinter ... 21 ... 219 ... 10.9
Hauser, Norton ...21 ... 227 ... 10.8
Beach, Ingalls ... 21 ... 226 ... 10.8
Koop, West Elk ... 21 ... 226 ... 10.8
Ralstin, Elkhart ... 21 ... 221 ... 10.5
Wagner, Maize South ... 20 ... 210 ... 10.5
Broadie, Wichita Trinity ... 20 ... 202 ... 10.1
Wright, Triplains-Brewster ... 17 ... 172 ... 10.1
Walker, Wichita Heights ... 10 ... 100 ... 10.0
Scales, Wichita East ... 15 ... 147 ... 9.8
Briggs, Quinter ... 18 ... 174 ... 9.7
Reeves, Russell ... 15 ... 146 ... 9.7
Gerber, Halstead ... 18 ... 172 ... 9.6
Winslow, Olathe South ... 20 ... 189 ... 9.5
Frank, Spring Hill ... 18 ... 171 ... 9.5
Whetstone, Bonner Springs ... 18 ... 171 ... 9.5
Greving, Logan ... 22 ... 207 ... 9.4
Lally, Basehor-Linwood ... 17 ... 158 ... 9.3
Koester, Conway Springs ... 20 ... 184 ... 9.2
Stout, Nickerson ... 10 ... 92 ... 9.2
Farris, Lansing ... 10 ... 91 ... 9.1
Singhateh, Atwood ... 22 ... 199 ... 9.0
Kramer, Erie ... 20 ... 180 ... 9.0
Haxton, Argonia ... 16 ... 144 ... 9.0
Jones, Nickerson ... 10 ... 90 ... 9.0
Taylor, SM Northwest ... 18 ... 158 ... 8.8
Rentschler, Smith Center ... 17 ... 150 ... 8.8
T. Williams, Western Plains ... 19 ... 164 ... 8.6
Dean, W. Independent ... 19 ... 162 ... 8.5
Priddy, Smoky Valley ... 20 ... 165 ... 8.3
Koehn, Leoti ... 18 ... 149 ... 8.3
Stoll, Golden Plains ... 20 ... 163 ... 8.2
Beckman, Atwood ... 22 ... 181 ... 8.2
Vogl, Pretty Prairie ... 22 ... 181 ... 8.2
Zehr, Burrton ... 22 ... 178 ... 8.1
Hillis, Golden Plains ... 18 ... 146 ... 8.1
Pyle, McPherson ... 20 ... 160 ... 8.0
Moore, Louisburg ... 20 ... 159 ... 8.0
Kuhlman, Sharon Springs ... 16 ... 128 ... 8.0
Brown, Osborne ... 22 ... 172 ... 7.8
Stull, Osborne ... 22 ... 172 ... 7.8
Lightner, Ingalls ... 21 ... 164 ... 7.8
Hett, Centre ... 20 ... 153 ... 7.7
Mullens, Liberal ... 20 ... 153 ... 7.7
Lane, TMP-Marian ... 18 ... 138 ... 7.7
Stierlen, Russell ... 15 ... 116 ... 7.7
Boughfman, Little River ... 21 ... 159 ... 7.6
Doll, Ellinwood ... 21 ... 159 ... 7.6
Fairchild, Andale ... 20 ... 152 ... 7.6
Franklin, Wichita Northwest ... 20 ... 151 ... 7.6
Walter, Lincoln ... 20 ... 151 ... 7.6
Grady, Lakeside ...16 ... 121 ... 7.6
Forbes, Elkhart ... 21 ... 158 ... 7.5
Cummings, Sedan ... 20 ... 149 ... 7.5
Swartz, Chaparral ... 20 ... 149 ... 7.5
Gossick, SM East ... 16 ... 118 ... 7.4
Hart, Rolla ... 10 ... 74 ... 7.4
Schneider, Caldwell ... 24 ... 172 ... 7.2
Runkle, Elkhart ... 21 ... 151 ... 7.2
Frieling, Smith Center ... 17 ... 122 ... 7.2
Carter, Rolla ... 10 ... 72 ... 7.2
Stum, Syracuse ... 21 ... 150 ... 7.1
Dewey, Plainville ... 20 ... 141 ... 7.1
Dalton, Hoisington ... 14 ... 100 ... 7.1
Robertson, SE-Cherokee ... 13 ... 92 ... 7.1
Born, Hill City ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
James, Wichita Northwest ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
Cooker, McPherson ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
Lowrie, Oakely ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
Melton, Louisburg ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
Puetz, Garden Plain ... 20 ... 140 ... 7.0
Chenoweth, Stanton County ... 20 ... 139 ... 7.0
Milburn, Ashland ... 18 ... 126 ... 7.0
Lee, Sublette ... 17 ... 119 ... 7.0
Owens, Buhler ... 17 ... 119 ... 7.0
Moxness, SM West ... 15 ... 105 ... 7.0
Bitner, SE-Cherokee ... 13 ... 91 ... 7.0
Ruda, Holcomb ... 13 ... 91 ... 7.0