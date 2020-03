Ottawa University baseball player, Jared Gray, has been named the KCAC Pitcher of the Week it was announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

Gray, a senior from Auburn, Wash., pitched 7 innings to earn the 3-1 victory over York. He had a 1.29 ERA, striking out eight. Opponents had a .261 batting average against him.

The Braves return to the diamond on Friday, March 6 against McPherson College in McPherson, Kan. Game time is set for 2 p.m.