Survive and advance.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls basketball team doubled the score on Russell by halftime of Tuesday night’s Class 3A Sub-State Championships, then hung on to win the first-round game, 47-43, at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

No. 4 seed TMP (10-12) will play MCL rival and top seed Phillipsburg (18-3) in one Friday semifinal at Beloit.

The Monarchs and visiting Broncos both started out slow Tuesday, but TMP went on a 10-2 run over the last 4:42 of the first period to take a 14-4 lead. TMP led 24-12 at the break before Russell rallied in the third quarter. After the Monarchs took their biggest lead at 30-16 on a basket by sophomore Sophia Balthazor at the 5:19 mark, the Broncos went on a 10-0 run before it was stopped by a bucket from junior Kyleigh Allen with 21 seconds left.

TMP took a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter and extended the margin to nine points (42-33) midway through the period when freshman Jaci VonLintel scored back-to-back baskets. Russell made it a one-possession game at 44-41 on sophomore Camille Dortland’s 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining. Russell had to foul, and sophomore Megan Hamel made two of four foul shots before a late Bronco bucket made it a three-point game with 14 seconds left. Hamel was fouled again with 7.3 seconds on the clock and swished a free throw to preserve the victory.

Allen and sophomore Emilee Lane led TMP with 10 points apiece. Three Broncos – senior Ryleigh Wagner and sophomores Rylan Reeves and Aniya Stierlen – scored nine points each, and Reeves pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.