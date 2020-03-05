MAIZE — The tears weren't so much for the Salina South girls' 60-33 Class 5A sub-state loss to Maize.

The Cougars were a longshot at best.

For South seniors Lauren Raubenstine and Victoria Maxton, it was more the realization that their season and their high school basketball careers had come to an end.

"This year was different, the connection we had," Raubenstine said.

Maxton, nodded in agreement.

"There were no bad relationships," she said.

Also, while it ended in the postseason opener, that didn't change the fact that the seniors left the Cougar program in better shape than when they arrived. Even though they fell short of the .500 mark at 9-12, it was the most victories for a South girls team since 2012-13.

"We definitely made progress," said Raubenstine, who finished her final game with six points and four rebounds. "We won more games (each year) as we went on,

"We wanted to help the freshmen, sophomores and juniors get better."

South, which was facing Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League foe Maize for the third time, got off to a slow start against the Eagles, falling behind 14-2 early. But the Cougars rallied in the second quarter, trimming the deficit briefly to six, 26-20, on a 3-pointer and two free throws from sophomore Sydney Peterson.

Maize (15-6) led 28-20 at halftime, then blew it open with a 16-5 third period.

South was rebuffed time and again trying to attack the taller Eagles inside.

"We had to try to score from the perimeter because they have a lot of length and when we'd drive we would have to shoot over taller kids," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "They hit us pretty hard early, and not having Acacia (Weis), our starting point guard, I think initially it took us some time to adjust.

"But the last eight to 10 minutes of the first half I thought we played pretty well. In the second half they just took control, and they're a really physical basketball team."

Weis, a freshman starter, missed the game with the flu.

Junior forward Baylee Miller led the charge for Maize with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Sydney Holmes had nine points and helped the Eagles to a 38-32 advantage on the boards with nine. Maize, the No. 6 seed in the West, will travel to Wichita to take on No. 3 Wichita Carroll in a sub-state final Saturday with the winner advancing to the 5A state tournament in Emporia.

For South, Peterson had nine points and Maxton was the leading rebounder with five. Six of the Cougars' seven field goals were 3-pointers and they did go 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.

"I was really pleased, as I always am, with or effort," Stuart said. "We battled and made it a game for a while but we couldn't do it for 32 minutes.

"It was kind of an anticlimactic finish, having to go to Maize, Derby and then Maize again to end the season. But the bottom line is we won more games than we had since 2012-13, our JV team had a nice season and the freshmen were undefeated, so I think we're going in the right direction."

Maxton concurred.

"Their future is very bright," she said of the underclassmen. "They work so hard every day and they're always in the gym.

"I'm really glad this was our group for our senior year."

