GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Dane Lawrence, Wil Besore, Ron Black, Ib Thomsen 32.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Steve Firkins, Bob Schmidt, Jose Ramos 32.

3. Rob Bogle, Ken Lieske, Don Schmidt, Walt Long 33.

Closest to hole 3 — Dave Stallbaumer. Longest putt on 9 — Ib Thomsen.

Next play — 11 a.m. Monday.

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Dave Stallbaumer, Carvin Thiessen, Bob Schmidt -6.

2. Dewayne Morgan, John Zook, ?, Bob Gaede -5.

3. Dane Lawrence, Rick Hardacre, Don Schmidt, Jerry Friesen -4.

Longest putt — Bob Schmidt.

Next play — noon Tuesday.

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;9,732

Arrowhead;9,722

All 3 Holes;9,449

Roofing Services;9,425

We B Gone;9,213

Heavy Pork;9,201

Midway Motors;9,148

Miles Properties;8,974

High Single Game — Jeremy Horton, Arrowhead, 255; High Single Series — Jeremy Horton, Arrowhead, 703; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,073; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,121.

Cheatham

tops region

NEW ORLEANS — Bethel College sophomore Austin Cheatham has been named the South Central Men’s Field Athlete of the Year in the NAIA division by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Cheatham is ranked fourth in the NAIA in the indoor shot put at 16.99 meters. The mark is also the fourth best in Bethel College history. He has been unbeaten against NAIA competition this season.

Cheatham, along with teammate Kemroy Cupid and Braylen Brewer, both sprinters, compete this weekend at the NAIA Indoor Nationals at South Dakota State University.

Bethel tennis

player honored

WICHITA — Bethel College senior tennis player Jennifer Harrison was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Harrison finished 2-0 in singles play and 2-0 in doubles play in duals against Concordia (Neb.) and the College of Saint Mary (Neb.).

Overbay takes

KCAC honors

WICHITA — Bethel College junior catcher Emalee Overbay was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference softball player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In a doubleheader split against Graceland College, Overbay had four hits, three runs scored, a triple and an RBI. She hit .571 with a .857 slugging average.

KCAC scholar-

athletes named

WICHITA — Below are the Bethel College and area selections for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference scholar-athlete teams in competitive dance, competitive cheer and indoor track.

To be named to the team, “Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale.”

Dance

Sydney Bollinger, Bethel, sr., Lawrence

Sarah Smith, Bethel, sr., Topeka

Cheer

Charlie Gibson, Bethel, so., Ashland

Jayde Blain, Bethel, jr., Cawker City

Jessica LaRocque, Bethel, jr., Cawker City

Sierra Grow, McPherson, so., Halstead

Antonio Snyder, McPherson, jr., Newton

Women’s Indoor Track

Natalie Graber, Bethel, so., Divide, Colo.

Jennifer Andres, Bethel, jr., Newton

Kristin Herzet, Bethel, sr., Marion

Men’s Indoor Track

Toby Penner, Tabor, so., Whitewater

Wyatt Dickinson, Tabor, sr., Newton

Tate steps

down at OU

OTTAWA — Ottawa University women’s basketball coach Bruce Tate will step down to take an expanded role with the athletic department.

Tate has coached the OU women for 22 seasons, 13 as head coach. He has been associate athletic director for 14 years.

Tate is 142-235 as head coach, 112-143 in KCAC play. His teams reached the KCAC post-season tournament championship game in 2016.

Avila adds

to staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Avila has named Jay Burns as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, while M.J. Bland has been promoted to offensive coordinator and director of football operations.

Burns recently served on the staff at South Dakota State, his alma mater. Burns also played for Butler Community College in El Dorado.

Bland served as wide receivers coach last season at Avila, his alma mater.

Short named

McPherson AD

McPHERSON — McPherson College named Chandler Short as its new athletic director.

She succeeds Andrew Ehling, who left to become the athletic director at New Mexico Highlands University. Short has been serving on an interim basis since December.

"Chandler has been key to recent successes in our athletic department," school president Michael Schneider said. "She will serve our coaches and students well as the department focuses on consistently competing to win the KCAC Commissioner's Cup, while embracing core values related to our mission of developing whole persons."

Short holds a bachelor’s degree from McPherson in 2015 and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in intercollegiate athletic administration. She served as a graduate assistant for the OU athletic department and was part of the staff of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Oklahoma City in 2016.

She played basketball and tennis while at McPherson.

Parkkoen loaned

to Chicago

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder defenseman Patrik Parkkonen has been placed on loan to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, the top farm team of the Las Vegas Knights of the NHL.

Parkkonen is a fifth-year pro from Finland, who spent the last four seasons in European leagues.

In 55 games with Wichita, he has eight goals with 37 assists. He had a brief call up to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, but didn’t play.

AMA meet

scheduled

WICHITA — The 2020 American Motorcycle Association North Central Rocky Mountain ATV/MX Amateur Motocross Regional Championships will be held June 13 and 14 at Bar2Bar MX Park, 7800 West 61st Street North in rural Maize.

The event is expected to draw more than 700 riders in 36 classes.

It is the first time the competition has been held in the Wichita area. Top finishers advance to the national championships Aug. 3 to 8 in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-north-central-ama-regional-championship-tickets-94727461387.