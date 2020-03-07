SURPRISE, Ariz. — Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier headed back to Texas this offseason not knowing for sure what the plans looked like for him defensively in 2020.

A finalist for starting third baseman in the American League All-Star fan vote, he finished last season having played 20 games in the outfield after July 27. During the MLB Winter Meetings, Royals general manager Dayton Moore alluded to the possibility of Dozier shifting to the outfield on a regular basis.

Later that month when the club closed in on a deal with free-agent third baseman Maikel Franco, Dozier got word that he'd be moving to the outfield on a near full-time basis.

So far this spring, the transition has gone well and the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dozier hasn't looked noticeably out of place roaming the outfield. He's taken the move in stride.

It doesn't hurt that he's sharing the outfield with a former third baseman who made a similar transition in seven-time Gold Glove winner Alex Gordon.

"It's extremely different," Dozier said. "I've come into camps before and they've told me just to work out at first for right now, but I was still taking ground balls. So this camp, I'm really not taking any ground balls. I think I took ground balls the very first day when I first reported before camp even started. That's the last time I took ground balls.

"It's definitely different, but like I told them and I'm telling everyone — whatever they want me to do, whatever they need me to do, I'm more than happy to do it. So right now it looks like they need me in the outfield. I'm enjoying it out there. It is different, but I am liking it out there."

Up until this year, playing third base had largely defined Dozier's daily routine. In 2018, he started an extensive pregame routine working on his hands and footwork and taking ground balls to improve his skills with the help of former bench coach Dale Sveum and former third base coach Mike Jirschele.

That daily pregame workload factored into the thought process of the Royals front office when deciding to move him to the outfield. The thinking being that the amount of energy he'd expend on a daily basis could potentially take away from his offensive production.

Last season, Dozier made the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career, and he went on to record a slash line of .279/.348/.522 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs.

He also scored 75 runs and hit 29 doubles and 10 triples. He tied for the major league lead in triples along with teammates Adalberto Mondesi, Whit Merrifield and Arizona's Eduardo Escobar.

"I'm watching him during the BPs, he really takes the life off the bats seriously," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "He's getting some really good jumps. Every time he's had an opportunity, he's been sharp. He's just so athletic. He moves so well."

Dozier, 28, said this offseason he adjusted his training to include fewer ground balls and an added focus on stretching his throwing arm out, running, getting his legs conditioned and even some little outfield drills.

"I feel good out there," Dozier said. "I've still got a lot to learn. It's been nice that I've only been out there this spring. I've really been able to fully commit to being an outfielder and get comfortable out there. I've still got a long ways to go, but I'm feeling better."

Third base skills

Dozier has tried to translate some of his third base skills to his new position. Getting good reads and jumps off the bat are still important, just in a slightly different way.

"I told him to take your aggressiveness charging the ball and coming up and throwing it," Gordon said. "I feel like I don't have the strongest arm, but what I did take from third base days was I was always good at charging the ball as quickly as possible and reading the hops. I think that's maybe where I get my outfield assists from, taking good angles, being aggressive, charging the ball. I think that comes from my third base days. I told him to try take that because he was kind of like me over there at third."

Gordon has described himself as a "failed third baseman" in the past. After initially breaking into the majors as a third baseman, Gordon went back to the minors and made the transition along with the help of first base coach Rusty Kuntz.

This winter, Gordon collected his seventh Gold Glove as a left fielder. He's one award behind Frank White for the most in franchise history.

Gordon spoke highly of the transition Dozier has made thus far, and Gordon also pointed out that Dozier hasn't complained about what can be a less labor-intensive workday for the outfielders.

"It's easier as far as the load management, the work," Gordon said. "There's been a couple times in spring training where the infielders are still working and the outfielders are kind of done with their stuff where he's like, 'Man, this is easy out here.' It's easier in that regard, but there's definitely things you've got to learn and ask questions."

One area Dozier hasn't gotten completely comfortable with is hard-hit balls high in the air over his head.

He's still not always sure whether to take his eye off the ball and run to a spot or keep tracking on the move. He's also trying to develop a knack for judging which balls will sail over the wall, hit off the wall or bounce short of the wall.

Gordon said that will all come through repetitions, and he's urged Dozier to make shagging balls in batting practice as game-like as possible, especially when they go on the road and he'll have to get acclimated to the dimensions of different ballparks.

Both Dozier and Gordon suggested spring training in Arizona may be one of the best training grounds possible because of the conditions that play havoc on outfielders when fly balls go up into the desert skies.

"It's a lot harder just because of the high skies, the sun, the wind," Gordon said. "It definitely makes the season seem a lot easier. You get in the big league ballpark and the lighting is a lot better too. It's a little harder down here. It's good when you start the season."