The Class 5A State Tournament schedule has been set as the teams will play in Emporia at the White Auditorium.

Andover Central upset Bishop Carroll to get a chance at repeat and St. Thomas Aquinas comes in as the fourth seed in the girl’s bracket.

Check out the brackets for each below:

Class 5A Boys Bracket

Wednesday, March 11

No. 1 Andover (22-0) vs. No. 8 Blue Valley Southwest (9-13), 3 p.m.

No. 4 DeSoto (16-6) vs. No. 5 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (16-6), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Basehor-Linwood (20-2) vs. No. 7 Andover Central (14-8), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Hays (16-6) vs. Topeka-Highland Park (15-7), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Andover-BV Southwest winner vs. DeSoto-Kapaun winner, 4:45 p.m.

Besehor-Linwood-Andover Central winner vs. Hays-Highland Park winner, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.

Class 5A Girls bracket

Thursday, March 12

No. 1 McPherson (21-1) vs. No. 8 Basehor-Linwood (16-6), 3 p.m.

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Maize South (18-4), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Andover Central (21-1) vs. DeSoto (16-6), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Topeka Seaman (19-3) vs. Maize (16-6), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

McPherson-Basehor-Linwood winner vs. St. Thomas Aquinas-Maize South winner, 3 p.m.

Andover Central-DeSoto winner vs. Topeka Seaman-Maize winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 12 p.m.

Championship Game, 4 p.m.