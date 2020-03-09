BURLINGTON — The Wellsville High School boys basketball team turned its season around near the mid-point. The Eagles were floundering with a 2-6 record after eight games.

Wellsville found its winning ways as the Eagles won 13 of 14 games entering Saturday’s sub-state championship game against top-seeded Burlington on the Wildcats’ home floor.

The Eagles could not muster one more victory to reach the state tournament as the Wildcats clipped the Eagles, 63-50.

Burlington led 14-9 after one quarter. Wellsville faced a 29-23 deficit at halftime. The Wildcats increased the lead to nine at 43-34 and continued to stretch the lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter.

Jackson Showalter paced the Eagles with 16 points. Kaden O’Neil finished with 11 points.

Wellsville finished the season with a 15-8 record.

Burlington (63) — Bahr 5, Brown 5, Hakerhuhn 9, Sloner 9, Hegwald 8, Payer 18, Meats 9.

Wellsville (50) — Richards 8, Dorsey 2, Aamold 4, O’Neil 11, Swanson 9, Showalter 16.