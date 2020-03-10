HAYSVILLE CAMPUS VS. MANHATTAN

HAYSVILLE CAMPUS

Coach: Chris Davis

Record: 22-0

Ranking: No. 1 West

How they got here: beat Dodge City 73-44; beat Derby 69-58

Titles: 0

State appearance: 9th

State record: 4-8

Points Per Game: 72.8

Points Allowed Per Game: 52.3

MANHATTAN

Coach: Benjamin George

Record: 15-7

Ranking: No. 7 West

How they got here: beat Wichita East 69-67; beat Wichita West 56-39

Titles: 0

State appearance: 28th

State record: 10-29

Points Per Game: 57.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 50.4

KANSAS CITY HARMON VS. OLATHE SOUTH

KC HARMON

Coach: Dave Gonzales

Record: 20-2

Ranking: No. 1 East

How they got here: beat Gardner-Edgerton 66-56; beat Blue Valley 59-48

Titles: 0

State appearance: 6th

State record: 5-6

Points Per Game: 68.3

Points Allowed Per Game: 49.3

OLATHE SOUTH

Coach: Dan Morrow

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 5 East

How they got here: beat KC Wyandotte 85-67; beat Olathe East 61-47

Titles (most recent): 2 (2004)

State appearance: 13th

State record: 13-11

Points Per Game: 57.8

Points Allowed Per Game: 53.5

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST VS. LAWRENCE FREE STATE

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST

Coach: Ed Fritz

Record: 20-2

Ranking: No. 2 East

How they got here: beat Mill Valley 80-56; beat Shawnee Mission South 55-33

Titles (most recent): 5 (2019)

State appearance: 15th

State record: 24-10

Points Per Game: 69.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 51.3

FREE STATE

Coach: Sam Stroh

Record: 17-5

Ranking: No. 4 West

How they got here: beat Junction City 68-56; beat Topeka 58-48

Titles: 0

State appearance: 9th

State record: 6-8

Points Per Game: 56.5

Points Allowed Per Game: 46.9

BLUE VALLEY NORTH VS. LAWRENCE

BLUE VALLEY NORTH

Coach: Ryan Phifer

Record: 19-3

Ranking: No. 3 West

How they got here: beat Olathe Northwest 59-39; beat Blue Valley North 51-49

Titles (most recent): 1 (1997)

State appearance: 10th

State record: 13-10

Points Per Game: 71.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 55.9

LAWRENCE

Coach: Mike Lewis

Record: 18-4

Ranking: No. 3 East

How they got here: beat Wichita South 63-41; beat Wichita Southeast 63-55

Titles (most recent): 4 (1995)

State appearance: 40th

State record: 54-38

Points Per Game: 65.3

Points Allowed Per Game: 53.2

FULL SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 12

No. 2 Kansas City Harmon (20-2) vs. No. 7 Olathe South (16-6), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Blue Valley Northwest (20-2) vs. No. 6 Lawrence Free State (16-6), 4:45 p.m.

No. 1 Haysville Campus (22-0) vs. No. 8 Manhattan (15-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Blue Valley North (19-3) vs. No. 5 Lawrence (18-4), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

KC Harmon-Olathe South winner vs. BV Northwest-Free State winner, 4:45 p.m.

Campus-Manhattan winner vs. Blue Valley North-Lawrence winner, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.