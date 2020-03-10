Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Tuesday

Mar 10, 2020 at 8:19 PM


HAYSVILLE CAMPUS VS. MANHATTAN


HAYSVILLE CAMPUS


Coach: Chris Davis


Record: 22-0


Ranking: No. 1 West


How they got here: beat Dodge City 73-44; beat Derby 69-58


Titles: 0


State appearance: 9th


State record: 4-8


Points Per Game: 72.8


Points Allowed Per Game: 52.3


MANHATTAN


Coach: Benjamin George


Record: 15-7


Ranking: No. 7 West


How they got here: beat Wichita East 69-67; beat Wichita West 56-39


Titles: 0


State appearance: 28th


State record: 10-29


Points Per Game: 57.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 50.4


KANSAS CITY HARMON VS. OLATHE SOUTH


KC HARMON


Coach: Dave Gonzales


Record: 20-2


Ranking: No. 1 East


How they got here: beat Gardner-Edgerton 66-56; beat Blue Valley 59-48


Titles: 0


State appearance: 6th


State record: 5-6


Points Per Game: 68.3


Points Allowed Per Game: 49.3


OLATHE SOUTH


Coach: Dan Morrow


Record: 16-6


Ranking: No. 5 East


How they got here: beat KC Wyandotte 85-67; beat Olathe East 61-47


Titles (most recent): 2 (2004)


State appearance: 13th


State record: 13-11


Points Per Game: 57.8


Points Allowed Per Game: 53.5


BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST VS. LAWRENCE FREE STATE


BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST


Coach: Ed Fritz


Record: 20-2


Ranking: No. 2 East


How they got here: beat Mill Valley 80-56; beat Shawnee Mission South 55-33


Titles (most recent): 5 (2019)


State appearance: 15th


State record: 24-10


Points Per Game: 69.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 51.3


FREE STATE


Coach: Sam Stroh


Record: 17-5


Ranking: No. 4 West


How they got here: beat Junction City 68-56; beat Topeka 58-48


Titles: 0


State appearance: 9th


State record: 6-8


Points Per Game: 56.5


Points Allowed Per Game: 46.9


BLUE VALLEY NORTH VS. LAWRENCE


BLUE VALLEY NORTH


Coach: Ryan Phifer


Record: 19-3


Ranking: No. 3 West


How they got here: beat Olathe Northwest 59-39; beat Blue Valley North 51-49


Titles (most recent): 1 (1997)


State appearance: 10th


State record: 13-10


Points Per Game: 71.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 55.9


LAWRENCE


Coach: Mike Lewis


Record: 18-4


Ranking: No. 3 East


How they got here: beat Wichita South 63-41; beat Wichita Southeast 63-55


Titles (most recent): 4 (1995)


State appearance: 40th


State record: 54-38


Points Per Game: 65.3


Points Allowed Per Game: 53.2


FULL SCHEDULE


Thursday, March 12


No. 2 Kansas City Harmon (20-2) vs. No. 7 Olathe South (16-6), 3 p.m.


No. 3 Blue Valley Northwest (20-2) vs. No. 6 Lawrence Free State (16-6), 4:45 p.m.


No. 1 Haysville Campus (22-0) vs. No. 8 Manhattan (15-7), 6:30 p.m.


No. 4 Blue Valley North (19-3) vs. No. 5 Lawrence (18-4), 8:15 p.m.


Friday, March 13


KC Harmon-Olathe South winner vs. BV Northwest-Free State winner, 4:45 p.m.


Campus-Manhattan winner vs. Blue Valley North-Lawrence winner, 8:15 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


Third Place Game, 2 p.m.


Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.