Taylor signs

with Ottawa

Newton High School senior Kaine Taylor signed a letter of intent to play for Ottawa University beginning this fall.

Taylor is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound offensive and defensive lineman for the Railers. He helped lead Newton to a 3-6 record last season.

Ottawa was 2-8 overall and in the KCAC last season.

Harrison claims

KCAC honors

Bethel College senior Jennifer Harrison was named the KCAC women’s tennis player of the week for the second straight week.

Harriton claimed a win at first singles and first doubles in a 4-1 win over Midland University.

For the season, she is 4-4 in both singles and doubles play.

Bethel is 1-6-1 in dual meets.

Hesston resident

named to TC Hall

HILLSBORO — Hesston resident Chad Duerksen has been named to the 2020 class of the Tabor College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Duerksen is a Hillsboro native, who played football four years at Tabor. He was a first-team All-KCAC selection as a junior and senior. He was a second-team NAIA All-American as a senior and an honorable mention as a junior.

"Receiving the news of my induction was a wonderful surprise,” Duerksen said. “I am both humbled and honored to receive this honor. This recognition would not have happened without the great coaches I played for and the teammates I played with during my time at Tabor. I have awesome memories of my time at Tabor; times I will never forget."

Duerksen serves as a lieutenant in the Sedgwick County Fire Department.

Parkkonen

returns

WICHITA — The Chicago Wolves of the American returned Wichita Thunder defenseman Patrik Parkkonen after two games.

Parkkonen has played in 55 games with Wichita, scoring eight goals with 37 assists. He had no scoring with Chicago.

Parkkonen is an eight-year pro, who spent the past seven years in European leagues.