KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that's how to finish.

The Kansas State Wildcats, who have been victimized down the stretch all season, turned the tables on TCU on Wednesday night and lived to play another day.

After TCU erased a 17-point first-half deficit and led by four with just over 3 1/2 minutes left, K-State scored the game's last eight points to escape with a 53-49 first-round Big 12 Tournament victory at the Sprint Center.

With the victory, the 10th-seeded Wildcats improved to 11-21 and extended their season at least one more night. They will face No. 2 seed Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats, who clearly had the crowd behind them against TCU, won't have that advantage against Baylor after the Big 12 announced Wednesday that fans will not be allowed in the building the rest of the tournament, a consequence of the coronavirus.

K-State was led in scoring by Cartier Diarra with 13 points and David Sloan with nine. The Wildcats outrebounded TCU (16-16), 36-27, with Mike McGuirl grabbing seven to go with eight points and six assists. Xavier Sneed had eight points and six rebounds.

RJ Nembhard had 19 points and Desmond Bane 16 to lead TCU.

TCU took its first lead of the game, 46-45, on a drive by Nembhard with 4:45 left, and a Samuel free throw and inside basket completed an eight-point run that made it 49-45 at the 3:36 mark.

But K-State got a basket from Sneed, then forced a turnover, trailing 49-47 at the final media timeout. McGuirl tied it at the 2:22 mark and then fed Makol Mawien for a layup at 1:19 to put the Wildcats in front, 51-49.

TCU called timeout with 17.1 seconds left and had a chance to tie or win it, but Nembhard's 3-pointer missed the mark. McGuirl iced it with a pair of free throws at 1.2 seconds.

TCU came all the way back from a 28-18 halftime deficit on a PJ Fuller 3-pointer that tied it at 35 with 11:37 left, capping a 15-2 run.

But Sloan answered with a driving layup and pull-up jumper to put K-State back in front, 39-35. The Wildcats led 45-41 on Diarra's drive and reverse layup from the right wing at the 6:49 mark.

TCU, which hit just 2 of 10 3-point attempts in the first half, started the second period by going 4 of 7 in the first 4 1/2 minutes. An 8-0 run cut the K-State lead to 33-28 on back-to-back threes from Bane and Nembhard, prompting a K-State timeout at the 15:28 mark.

Bane stretched the run to 10 by following his own missed shot and the Horned Frogs trailed 33-30 at the 13:27 media timeout.

K-State led wire-to-wire in the first half, scoring the game's first six points and stretching it to 9-2 on a Diarra 3-pointer with 14:27 left in the period. A nine-point run put the Wildcats up 25-8 on Levi Stockard's basket at the 3:53 mark.

Nembhard finally stopped the bleeding for TCU with 2:53 left in the period, ending a drought of 7 minutes, 52 seconds.

Nembhard followed that basket, with eight more points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lead the Frogs at halftime with 12.

Diarra had seven first-half points and David Sloan five for K-State. Mike McGuirl had four assists to go with his four points, and Xavier Sneed grabbed five rebounds.

K-State shot 35.5% in the half and made 3 of 9 3-pointers, plus outrebounded TCU, 21-14. The Wildcats also forced 11 turnovers and limited the Horned Frogs to 31.8% shooting and two 3-pointers — both by Nembhard — in 10 attempts.