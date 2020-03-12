SALINA — The Ottawa High School boys basketball team’s season ended Thursday at the 4A State Tournament.

The Cyclones fell 53-41 to Augusta in the first round in Salina. The Orioles used three big runs to turn a close game into a double-digit lead. Augusta closed the first half with 10-0 run to tie the game at 18-18 at halftime.

The Cyclones surrendered a 15-0 spurt in the third quarter. Ottawa answered back with an 8-0 run to come within 37-34 with 6:30 left in the game. The Orioles delivered a knockout punch with a 13-0 run and led 50-34.

This was Ottawa’s first state appearance since 2015. Ottawa came into the state tournament winning 11 of 12 games after a 5-5 start.

Kobe Johnson and Noah McCullough paced Ottawa with 12 points each. Johnson surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career in the game.

It was the final game for seniors Johnson, Cade Gollier, Alex Quillen, Reis Moore, Dre Lane and Jayson Brown, who missed the latter stages of the season because of an injury.

Ottawa concludes the season at 16-7.