EMPORIA — All teams entering the state tournament want to end hoisting a state championship and with a win.

Entering Thursday’s Class 5A quarterfinal at White Auditorium between Seaman and Maize, both teams seeked a spot in the semifinals.

That all changed during their game at approx. 8:30 p.m. when the Kansas High School Activities Association announced that state tournaments would conclude after Thursday’s play due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Seaman won the final game that was played in the Class 5A state tournament, 54-44, when coach Matt Tinsley had to break the news to his team that the tournament was over after that final buzzer sounded.

"This was the hardest thing I said to say to a team," Tinsley said. "It goes to back to that saying, ’Play every game like its your last.’ We did that tonight.

"It hurts. We had the team to do it this year. To me, how we handled this, that says state championship all over it."

Seaman finishes its season with a 20-3 record, while Maize fell to 16-7.

Tinsley knew about the cancellation at halftime, but did not tell his team. He wanted to enjoy watching his team for the final 16 minutes with the Vikings leading 25-17 over the Eagles at halftime.

"They captured our hearts all year," he said. "They played with a lot of heart, and that’s who we are as a team."

Even though the Vikings were among the final four teams that were going to get a chance to play for a state championship, he believes his team would’ve won it. Seaman entered the state tournament winners of 13 in a row and seeking an eye on the prize.

"I told the girls after the game, ’Life isn’t fair sometimes, but how we react to it shows what kind of people we are,’" Tinsley said. "Families go through tough times, and we’ll go through this together. We won the last game, and that’s nothing to hang our heads about.

"I can’t be more proud as a coach than I am right no to be associated with these girls, and the fight they have. We made a memory tonight, and this will last forever."

Senior Riley Polter said she was great to be on a team that was making its second consecutive trip to state, even thought the goal of a state championship was cut short.

"I’m happy who I’m here with," Polter said. "We had no idea about what we were about to go through and it was about to be the end."

Maize jumped out to 9-4 lead when Tinsley called a timeout to regroup with his team. After that, the Vikings went on an 18-0 run to go up 21-9 with 3:17 left before halftime.

"The talk was, ’Get back on defense. Quit giving up layups,’" Tinsley said. "Once we got that down, we were able to guard them and that really helped."

Seaman led by as many as eight in the third with Maize eventually taking a brief one-point lead on two different occasions. The Vikings finished the third with a 7-0 run to lead 38-32 heading into the fourth.

The Eagles pulled within three early in the fourth, but Seaman used a 9-0 run to create some separation and hold on for the victory.

"We were able to spread the floor and they were worried about our shooters, and we were able to get to the rim pretty easily," Tinsley said. "I thought that really stretched out the game for us."

Junior Camryn Turner led the Vikings with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Maize was led by sophomore Kyla Frenchers who had 16.