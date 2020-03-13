The West Franklin High School volleyball team received the Kansas Volleyball Association team academic award for the 2019 season.

To be eligible, teams must have a grade point average of 3.3 during first semester. The GPA included all players who competed at the varsity level.

The Falcons posted a GPA of 3.93. Team members were Brooke Flory, Madison Shotton, Alex Coopman, Kaelin Bones, Sami Randall, Ainsley Corwine, Jenna Walters, Riley Zentz, Allison Swank, Jaci Houk, Chloe Ecord, Katie Ecord, Nellie LaFountain and Baylee Dillard.

The KVA also gave individual all-academic awards. Individual players must have a minimum GPA of 3.75 during first semester.

Those receiving First Team honors with a GPA of 4.0 were Flory, Shotton, Walters, Zentz, Chloe Ecord, Katie Ecord and LaFountain. Those receiving honorable mention honors with a 3.75 GPA or higher were Coopman, Bones, Randall, Corwine and Swank.