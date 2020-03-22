LOCAL AND STATE

AP source: Ex-Bod Desir to join Jets

The Jets added a stop-gap piece to their shaky secondary. Gang Green agreed to a one-year deal with former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir on Sunday, according to a source.

Desir, who played collegiately at Washburn and Lindenwood, will turn 30 before the start of the regular season. He was cut by Indianapolis last week.

One day after Gang Green cut starting corner Darryl Roberts, they landed his likely replacement.

The 6-1, 192-pound Desir is expected to have the inside track on one of the starting outside cornerback jobs. The Jets, who also predictably cut starter Trumaine Johnson last week, will be looking for more cornerback help this offseason.

Although Desir had career-highs in interceptions and pass deflections last season, his coverage actually slipped. Opposing quarterbacks completed 64.9% of passes with a 96.5 passer rating against him in 2019, both worse than the year before. Desir also gave up five touchdowns in 2019.

Desire is the latest player to get a one-year deal from the Jets, who have almost exclusively been giving out short-term commitments.

PROFESSIONAL

Hamlin tops Dale Jr. in virtual race

The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were repaired with the push of a button — a few virtual signs that NASCAR backed quite an unreal race.

NASCAR eased off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduced the country to iRacing with some of the sports biggest stars. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. off the final corner Sunday at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre spectacle.

“For the community, the racing community, the NASCAR drivers to come together and put drivers on the racetrack with such short notice, everyone is buying up simulation rigs this week and last week getting ready for the event, and for it all to come together and have a great finish, I think it was definitely a success,” Hamlin said.

"iRacing got involved and emailed everyone, said, 'Hey, this is what we're thinking about.' NASCAR got involved, television got involved and said they'd be interested. But no one really talked to the drivers about unifying and participating. It was all free will, and that's what's exciting is you had full-time Cup guys out there willing to spend their time doing this.”

It was Hamlin's 31st victory in iRacing, which is where he was first discovered by Earnhardt long before he made it to NASCAR. Hamlin was heavily involved in putting together Sunday's pretend race, which was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and called by its regular team of Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.

NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9, and with literally nothing else to do, series executives and iRacing put together the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in roughly one week. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to be racing Sunday before COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.

Seahawks add guard Warmack

While the Seahawks continued to wait for some resolution to the Jadeveon Clowney situation Sunday, the team added yet another veteran offensive lineman, agreeing to terms with guard Chance Warmack.

The signing was first reported by Pro Football Talk and confirmed by the Seattle Times, though details were not immediately available.

However, given that Warmack has not played since the 2018 season nor started since 2017 it is likely a one-year deal for at or close to the veteran minimum, meaning it’s almost certainly a low-risk/possibly high-reward signing if Warmack can live up to the potential that saw him taken in the first round in 2013.

Warmack becomes the fourth offensive lineman the team has signed/agreed to terms with since the free agent signing period began last week. The others are guard/center B.J. Finney and tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Warmack was the 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Alabama, and becomes the seventh of the top 13 picks in that draft to have been a member of the Seahawks.