Ottawa University senior Darryl Bowie has been named NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II Second Team All-American. He joins Cavazos Cummings (1995-96) as the only two Ottawa men’s basketball players to be named to the second team.

The senior was the KCAC Player of the Year. He was twice named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week, earned First Team All-KCAC, and was named the KCAC Player of the Year. Bowie averaged 17.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season. Bowie shot 45.9 percent% from floor, 36.1% from behind the 3-point line, and 80.8 percent% from the free-throw line. Bowie came off the bench for the Braves.

Bowie finished the season ranked 32nd in NAIA Division II in total scoring (589) and 47th in free throw percentage (.808).

Ottawa finished the season with an overall record of 28-6 and a KCAC record of 19-5. OU’s 28 victories and its 19 KCAC wins are the most in school history. The Braves also captured the program’s 23rd conference championship.

The Braves qualified for the NAIA Divison II Men’s National Tournament. Ottawa rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to upend Columbia, Nebraska, 87-84, in the first round. It was the final game of the tournament as it was announced following the game the rest of the tourney was canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.