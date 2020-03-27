Piper High School boys basketball coach Birch was selected the 4A Boys Coach of the Year by Sports win Kansas.

Birch is a former Ottawa University NAIA All-American. He is the program’s top career scorer and led the Braves to back-to-back NAIA Div. II Men’s Basketball National Tournament appearances in 2008-09.

Birch took over the Piper boys program this season and guided the Pirates to a 22-1 record and a berth in the state tournament semifinals. The lone loss came to Basehor-Linwood, a 5A semi-finalist.

Piper won the Frontier League championship this past season and led the state in scoring at 73 points per game.