The Ottawa University men's and women's basketball teams had seven student-athletes named KCAC Scholar Athletes. Liz Vaughn, Madi McAvoy, Avery Lewman, Kelsey Hendricks, Kyle Patrick, Kobe Mead, Trevor Ballou and Mat Baldeh were named to the team. There were 81 women's basketball and 56 men's basketball student-athletes named 2019-20 KCAC Scholar Athletes.

Every KCAC basketball team has at least two representatives in this group. Tabor led the KCAC women's basketball teams with 10 student-athletes on the list, with Kansas Wesleyan and McPherson not far behind with nine. The group consists of 29 sophomores, 23 juniors, and 29 seniors.

Kansas Wesleyan and Sterling had eight men's baskeball student-athletes each. The men's team was is made up of 24 sophomores, 15 juniors and 17 seniors.

Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale.