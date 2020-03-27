The 2019-20 Ottawa Herald All-Area girls basketball team members are skilled all-around athletes. Many were two- and three-sport standouts for their schools.

On the basketball court, they were counted on to do a bit of everything.

Here are the team members:

Abby Brown, Sr., Central Heights

Brown was the heart and soul of the Viking squad this season. She led the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

“At 5-4 and she led our team in those statistical categories just speaks to how hard she plays,” Central Heights coach Doug North said. “I don't know if I've ever had as fierce a competitor as Abby in my 32 years of coaching basketball. Abby has been a great player here at Central Heights, but more importantly she's been an incredible teammate and leader. Abby has always bought in to the concept of being a part of something bigger than herself. Her willingness to work hard, to lead by example and to help younger players was very special to watch.”

Brown averaged 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She was selected to the Flint Hills Optimist All-Star basketball game. Brown will play basketball for Bethany College.

Kirsten Evans, Soph., Ottawa

Evans was the primary ball-handler for the Cyclones. The point guard faced full-court pressure in most games this season. She led Ottawa in rebounds (100), assists (38) and steals (35). She averaged 5.7 points per game.

She is a three-sport standout for the Cyclones. She was a volleyball all-area team selection and a member of the softball team.

Sofia Ficken, Soph., Ottawa

Ficken came on strong in the second half of the season. Her all-around athletic ability gave Ottawa versatility at the forward position. Her ball-handling skills were used to break the press.

Ficken led Ottawa in scoring at six points per game. She snared 71 rebounds, had 17 assists and 14 pass deflections. She is a two-time all-area selection and was a member of the Ottawa volleyball team.

Lauren Curtis, Jr., Ottawa

Curtis played bigger than her 5-foot-7 frame this season. She battled against taller and bigger posts, especially during the league season.

Her presence on and off the floor was a key element to building the program under first-year coach Matt Schurman. She led the team in deflections (20), charges (7) and blocks (5). She grabbed 75 rebounds and had 20 assists. Curtis was a member of the Ottawa softball team.

Demi Aamold, Sr., Wellsville

Aamold turned in a decorated career for the Eagles. She ranks among the school’s best in scoring (second), assists (third), steals (eight), field goals made (first), three-point field goals made (first) and free throw percentage (second).

Aamold was a consensus all-state selection after averaging 18.3 points, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals. She was selected for the GKCBCA DiRenna All-Star game.

Aamold scored 1,385 points in her career. Other career marks were 223 assists, 220 steals, 477 field goals made and 216 three-pointers made. She shot 72.3% from the free-throw line.

Aamold will play basketball for Baker University.

Madi McCoy, Sr., Wellsville

McCoy’s athletic versatility put her in position to exploit foes all over the court. She had nice touch around the rim and could venture outside and knock down three-pointers.

McCoy averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.4 blocks per game. She shot 53 percent from the field, 48 percent behind the arc and 79% from the line. For her career, she scored 756 points (10th all-time), 168 assists (seventh), 121 threes made (second), and free throw percentage 75.3 (first). She was a an all-league and all-state performer in basketball and volleyball.

Jayden Troutman, Jr., Wellsville

Troutman put together a solid junior campaign. She played a major role in the success of the Eagles. She averaged 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She also is a major contributor on the volleyball team.

Brooke Flory, Sr., West Franklin

Flory, a three-sport standout for the Falcons, worked to become an all-around basketball player.

“Brooke came ready to play this year,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed. “She has worked really hard at becoming a better player and it really showed this season. She was our go-to player and we knew we could count on her to score. She started the season with a double-double and ended the season with a double-double. Brooke stepped up this season and was a great leader for us and showing the younger players how hard work pays off. We will miss her next year but know she is on to great things in life.”

Flory compiled nine double-double games this season. As a senior, she averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. She was selected to various all-state teams and was an all-league and all-area performer in basketball and volleyball. She was selected to the Emporia Optimist All-Star team.