The winter sports season gave Ottawa University a big boost in the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup standings.

The Braves amassed 51 points from the winter sports to climb from seventh place after the fall season to third place with 90 points.

With the canceling of the NAIA spring sports season because of COVID-19, the KCAC Commissioner's Cup final standings were determined at the end of the 2019-20 winter sports season.

Kansas Wesleyan captured the Commissioner's Cup, tallying 102.5 points in the fall and winter athletic seasons. The Coyotes led after the fall sports season, and stayed atop the Commissioner's Cup standings behind top places from the women's and men's basketball teams, which finished first and fifth in the conference, respectively. The Kansas Wesleyan competitive dance team finished third in the conference and the competitive cheer squad took fifth in the KCAC.

Friends was a close runner-up with 101.5 points. The Falcons had a strong winter season, finishing first in women's indoor track and field, second in men's indoor track and field, fifth in men's basketball, and tied for sixth in women's basketball.

The 51 points picked up by Ottawa were the most in the conference during the winter sports season.

The Braves finished first in the conference in men's basketball and men's wrestling in the regular season. The competitive cheer team finished first at the conference championships. A second-place finish by the competitive dance squad also contributed to Ottawa's point total. Strong showings by the men's and women's indoor track and field teams at the conference championship also garnered points for Ottawa, where they finished fourth and sixth, respectively. The women's basketball team finished 11th in the KCAC, adding three points to Ottawa’s total.