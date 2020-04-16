Josh Rouse @RouseOutdoorsKS

Thursday

Apr 16, 2020 at 7:59 PM


CURRENT


Coyote — Year-round.


Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round.


Light Goose — Extended season: Feb. 17-April 30.


Paddlefish — March 15 to May 15.


Rabbit — Year-round.


Turkey — Spring, regular season: April 15-May 31.