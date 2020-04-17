Andover’s Jaylyn Agnew becomes only the sixth player in the state’s history to be selected in the WNBA Draft. The Washington Mystics chose Agnew with the last pick in the second round, 24th overall.

She is the seventh player to play in the WNBA from the state.

Coming off being named the Big East Player of the Year, Agnew joins an already loaded Washington Mystics team. Led by Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics won the 2019 WNBA Finals in five games over the Connecticut Sun.

Agnew is the Mystic’s top pick in this year’s WNBA Draft as they traded their first round selection and future draft picks for Tina Charles.

After redshirting her first year at Creighton, Agnew showed why she was worth the wait for the Bluejays. She was named Big East Freshman of the Year and followed it up by being named second team all-Big East her sophomore season.

Her senior season was her time to shine. She set the school record in single game scoring with 43 points, in her last home game against Georgetown, snapping a scoring record that had been standing since 1982. She was named honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press the season had been canceled.

Also, Agnew broke the Big East single-season free throw percentage record, going 43-of-43 on the season, including 52 consecutive made free throws. Agnew was only 18 free throws off the NCAA record of 70 consecutively made, set back in 2010.

She was a six-time Big East Player of the Week as a senior. She averaged 20.8 points per game and had four 30-point conference games, the most in the conference in five years.

Despite missing four games due to injury as a senior, she led Creighton in scoring in 17 games, helping them go 15-2 in those games. She closed the season leading the team in points (543), scoring average (20.8), rebounds (165), rebounds per game (6.5), assists (85) and blocks (29).

At Andover, Agnew was one of the top recruits in the country, being ranked No. 100 on ESPN’s HoopGurlz Top 100. She led Andover to a No. 4 final ranking as a senior and averaging 17.4 points for the Trojans.

She was a four-year starter at Andover, including a three-time AVCTL Most Valuable Player. She was named a first team KBCA All-State as a senior and second team a junior.

Agnew, while known as a basketball star, also excelled on the high jump, as a four-time Class 5A State Champion. She also is Andover’s career leader in solo blocks and kills in volleyball.