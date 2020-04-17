The KCAC men’s and women’s lacrosse and women’s golf student-athletes were recognized as Champions of Character.

Andrew Gonzales and Lizeth Lobatof were Ottawa’s lacrosse recipients. Kayla Kaps was recognized for the women’s golf team.

The NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport.