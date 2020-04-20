Ottawa University had two football players selected to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.

Connor Kaegi and Matthew Blankenship were selected for the honor. The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Kaegi was an All-KCAC performer at quarterback and punter this past season. He is a business administration major. Blankenship earned All-KCAC honors at linebacker last fall. He is an engineering major.

Honorees were nominated by their respective schools and members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

• Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019;

• Graduated or be players who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football).

• Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study;

• Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and

• Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.