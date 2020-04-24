Former University of Kansas basketball player Terry Nooner joined the Kansas women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach.

Nooner's responsibilities include recruiting, scouting, game preparation, skill development and position coach for forwards.

“I’ve told Terry on several occasions that we’d like to bring him back to KU," said Kansas coach Brandon Schneider. "This time, the timing is perfect for him, his family, and Kansas women’s basketball. Terry is an elite recruiter, a terrific teacher, and an outstanding coach on the floor. He has been extremely successful at every stop in his basketball journey, and I’m excited about the positive impact he’s going to have in every phase of our program. We are elated to welcome him, his wife Tracy, and their three children back to Lawrence.”

Nooner is happy to return to his basketball roots.

“My family and I are extremely excited about the opportunity to come back home and be a part of the Kansas women’s basketball family," Nooner said. "Coach Brandon and I have always had a great relationship, and I am excited to be a part of his staff. It’s been a full circle kind of thing. It’s going to be a fun opportunity coming back to Lawrence.

“I’ve always kept an eye on the team, especially coming back to the league and having to scout them. Seeing the growth of the team from where they were last year and how they battled this year has me excited for the future.”

Nooner was a former guard and team captain for the Jayhawks from 1997-2000. He helped lead Kansas to a Sweet 16, four NCAA Tournament appearances and three Big 12 championships.

He returns to Kansas after serving as an assistant at Texas during the 2019-20 season. His responsibilities at Texas included instructing players at the post position, defensive coordination, and recruiting.

Nooner helped Texas rank nationally in the top 25 in rebounds per game (43.0) and rebound margin (+7.6).

Nooner spent the 2018-19 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a player development coach.

Before his stint with the Cavaliers, Nooner spent three seasons at the University of Maryland as an assistant coach. He helped the Terrapins to back-to-back Big 10 regular-season and tournament titles and three NCAA Tournaments. He also helped recruit the nation's No. 1 class in 2016 and the No. 4 class of 2017.