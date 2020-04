The Ottawa University softball program had 11 players named KCAC Scholar Athletes.

They are Allison Kearney, Amber Flummerfelt, Brandi Cayler, Jordyn Sage, Jordyn Sarnecki, Kylee Weber, Lyndsey Loomis, Sammi Bates, Sierra Rettele, Tomi-Lyn Hickman and Whitney Kraus.

Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.