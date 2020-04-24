The Ottawa University women’s basketball program signed Karley Faudere, of El Dorado, for the 2020-21 season.

Faudere lettered in basketball, track and dance at El Dorado High School. She earned all-league honors and was named to the Lady Cat Classic All-Hustle team. Faudere is a classically trained dancer and violinist. She is a state scholar, a Governor’s Scholar, a Duke Tip Scholar, and a Kansas Honors Scholar. Faudere is an Ottawa University Provost Scholar.

Faudere plans to major in biology.