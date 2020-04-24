Ottawa University added another Salas to the family.

Daisi Salas, San Antonio, signed to play softball. She is the daughter of former OU All-American football player Roy and Sylvia, an OU alumna. Roy is a Braves Hall of Fame member, former assistant football coach and track team member. Her sister Destini is a member of the OU track squad.

Daisi was a four-year letterwinner in softball and basketball at Holy Cross High School. On the diamond, she helped lead the Knights to the 2018 and 2017 Final Four Tournament. Salas was a 2019 honorable mention all-district selection. As a member of the Knights’ basketball team, she was a two-time second team all-district selection.

Off the field, Salas was a member of the robotics club, was a student ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, was the student council secretary, and was a member of campus ministry and music ministry. As a senior, she was named chaplain of her National Honor Society.

“We are very happy to have Daisi joining our softball family,” Ottawa softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “Daisi will add some great depth to our outfield. She has a great work ethic and attitude. Her character will fit right into our softball program. We are excited to watching her grow in our program over the next four years.”