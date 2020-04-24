Sports Calendar

April 25 through May 3

All times Central

NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, KSHSAA, NBA, MLB, MLS, MASL2, PCL, and CIF have been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).

KCAC baseball

scholar-athletes

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named its 2020 Scholar-Athlete Team for baseball.

To be named to the team, "Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale."

The team is listed below:

Chance VanEaton, Avila, jr., Belton, Mo.

Cody White, Avila, so., Lee's Summit, Mo.

Dylan Carnahan, Avila, sr., Olathe

Jarome McKenzie, Avila, jr., Auckland, New Zealand

Samuel Schwartz, Avila, jr., Merriam

Tyler Cody, Avila, sr., Broken Arrow, Okla.

Alec Loera, Bethany, jr., Waxahachie, Texas

Blake Gelinas, Bethany, sr., Green River, Wyo.

Brayden McAlister, Bethany, so., Roanoke, Texas

Connor Dunaway, Bethany, jr., Colorado Springs, Colo.

Gage Kennedy, Bethany, jr., Wichita

Andrew Chartrand, Friends, sr., Monroe, Wash.

Ben Buchinger, Friends, jr., Kansas City, Mo.

Brett Westerman, Friends, jr., Derby

Evan Skelton, Friends, sr., Larned

Jack Leyden, Friends, sr., Wichita

Jackson Oldham, Friends, sr., Dodge City

Jacob Coogan, Friends, jr., Broomfield, Colo.

Jarret Fox, Friends, so., Harper

John Coogan, Friends, jr., Broomfield, Colo.

Jordan Burnett, Friends, sr., Goodyear, Ariz.

Josh Drury, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.

Lucas Quimby, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.

Ricardo Paris, Friends, sr., Barquisimeto, Valenzuela

Tony Caporrimo, Friends, sr., Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Troy Puga, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.

Zach Gillig, Friends, jr., Valley Center

Austin Cross, Kansas Wesleyan, grad., Montgomery, Texas

Cody Montanez, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Santa Rosa, Calif.

Ethan Kickhaefer, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Salina

John Olivier, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Castle Rock, Colo.

Rodney Bond, Kansas Wesleyan, grad., Frisco, Texas

Trent Short, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Imperial, Mo.

Bo Slaymaker, McPherson, so., Johnstown, Colo.

Brian Cantu, McPherson, sr., Mission, Texas

Chopper Wade, McPherson, jr., Olathe

Garrett Connor, McPherson, sr., Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Garrett Ham, McPherson, sr., Albuquerque, N.M.

Jack Bradley, McPherson, so., Mounds, Okla.

James Canar, McPherson, so., Longmont, Colo.

Kris Perez, McPherson, sr., Miramar, Fla.

Logan Worswick, McPherson, sr., Sachse, Texas

Martin Jaime, McPherson, so., Monterrey, Mexico

Robert Medina, McPherson, so., Olathe

Trey Flint, McPherson, so., Sand Point, Idaho

Tyler Dunn, McPherson, jr., Lawton, Okla.

Zac Moran, McPherson, sr., Sydney, Australia

Benjamin Replogle, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Catoosa, Okla.

Dylan Stowell, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Springfield, Mo.

Ethan Buresh, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Leawood

Jack Simon, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Cypress, Texas

Jimmie Koons, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., Ochelata, Okla.

Joshua Logan, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Flower Mound, Texas

Kent Korenek, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., Cypress, Texas

Konnor Randolph, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Fayetteville, Ark.

Mathieu Tremblay, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Quebec, Canada

Nicholas Chavez, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Dallas

Parker Tumelson, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Edmond, Okla.

Tanner Kellerstrass, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Springfield, Mo.

Jackson Flack, Ottawa, jr., Shawnee

Kyle Banister, Ottawa, sr., SeaTec, Wash.

Merrick Brown, Ottawa, sr., Richmond

Brandon Poche, Southwestern, sr., Hester, La.

Donovan McMullen, Southwestern, sr., Phoenix, Ariz.

Owen Breithaupt, Southwestern, sr., Payallup, Wash.

Alex Poyner, Sterling, sr., Owasso, Okla.

Armando Flores, Sterling, sr., Merced, Calif.

Edrick Morrillo, Sterling, so., Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Gonzalo Serrano, Sterling, so., Isabela, Puerto Rico

Luis Rodriguez, Sterling, so., Ponce, Puerto Rico

Tyler Duffy, Sterling, so., Corinth, Texas

Brandon Garcia, Tabor, grad., Toronto

Dawson Dreher, Tabor, jr., Hutchinson

Derrick Watts, Tabor, grad., Arvada, Colo.

Jarod Cooper, Tabor, sr., Berryton

Mason Fast, Tabor, sr., Perry

Trace Blakesley, Tabor, so., Augusta

Travis Stevens, Tabor, sr., Filmore, Utah

Alex Guevara, Saint Mary, so., Phoenix, Ariz.

Antonio Valentin, Saint Mary, so., La Mirada, Calif.

Jacob Honadel, Saint Mary, so., Overland Park

Jarret Goss, Saint Mary, jr., Harrisonville, Mo.

Mark Lewis, Saint Mary, jr., Omaha, Neb.

Peyton Garvin, Saint Mary, so., Lawrence

Reece Fontana, Saint Mary, sr., Moreno Valley, Calif.

Cole Satterfield, York, sr., Broomfield, Colo.

Daniel Tomkiewicz, York, sr., Port Orchard, Wash.

Ethan Lanz, York, sr., Denver

Garrett Ewing, York, sr., Liberty, Mo.

Jason Richardson, York, sr., Prosper, Texas

Kevan Mathis, York, jr., Livermoore, Calif.

Sebastian Rolon, York, so., Mount Dora, Fla.

Tre' Bradley, York, grad., Lewistown, Mont.