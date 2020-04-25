LAWRENCE — Former Kansas football standout Hakeem Adeniji has a new home.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Adeniji with the 180th overall pick of Saturday's NFL Draft, using a sixth-rounder on the former Jayhawk standout. Adeniji, who tied a KU record by starting all 48 games of his collegiate career, was a reliable fixture on the left side of the Jayhawk offensive line, earning All-Big 12 first team honors as a senior.

"This is wild," Adeniji tweeted shortly after being drafted. "... Bengals got a steal. We gonna go crazy!"

Adeniji had a productive showing at this year’s NFL combine, where he flashed a 34-inch vertical and a 115-inch broad jump and finished with 26 bench press reps (at 225 pounds).

A 6-foot-5, 300-pounder out of Garland, Texas, Adeniji was an unranked recruit in the Class of 2016. Adeniji on Saturday became the first KU offensive lineman drafted since 2012.

"We couldn’t be happier for Hakeem," KU head coach Les Miles said in a news release. "He’s a great young man who was a leader on and off the field for our program. I look forward to watching his NFL career progress with the Bengals. He will provide some positional flexibility and can play multiple positions along the offensive line and has what it takes to play in the National Football League for a long time."

BOD DRAFTED

Washburn All-American offensive lineman Kyle Hinton was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of Saturday’s NFL Draft with the 253rd overall pick.

Hinton, a Peoria, Ariz., native, started 34 of 40 games with the Ichabods. He earned first team All-American from d2football.com, second team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association and honorable mention All-American honors from the Don Hansen Football Committee last season.