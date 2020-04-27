Kansas State's 26-year NFL draft streak came to an end Sunday, but since then at least five former Wildcats have signed unrestricted free agent contracts.

The three-day, seven-round draft marked the first time since 1993 that no Wildcat was selected, ending the longest streak in the Big 12 and the 11th-longest nationally.

The five players to sign so are offensive tackle Nick Kaltmayer with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Dalton Schoen with the Los Angeles Chargers, running back James Gilbert with the Los Angeles Rams, defensive end Reggie Walker with the Arizona Cardinals and defensive tackle Trey Dishon with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two most decorated seniors on the K-State roster — punter Devin Anctil and offensive tackle Scott Frantz — had not yet signed. Anctil and Frantz both were all-Big 12 second-team picks by the league's coaches, with Anctil also receiving second-team honors from The Associated Press.

Of the players who signed, all but Dishon were all-conference honorable mention.

Gilbert, a graduate transfer from Ball State, led K-State in rushing with 737 yards and was second in rushing touchdowns with six. He missed two games and was slowed by injuries in others, but still made nine starts.

Schoen, a former walk-on from Blue Valley Northwest High School, was the Wildcats' leading receiver as a senior with 37 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns. Kaltmayer started every game at right tackle as a senior.

On defense, Dishon started all 50 games he played in for K-State. The senior from Horton had career highs of 30 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks as a senior.

Walker made double-digit starts all four years for the Wildcats and finished with 47 for his career, including all 13 games in 2019. He had 30 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks his senior year.

Frantz had been projected as a late-round pick in some mock drafts after starting all 51 games at left tackle in his four seasons.

Anctil, a transfer from Coffeyville Community College, became K-State's starting punter for the second half of 2018 and played in all 13 games last year, setting a single-season school record for punting average with 45.4 yards, leading the Big 12 and ranking 14th nationally.