Ottawa University softball has signed a junior college transfer and an Iola prep star.

Kaleigh Peak, a transfer from Barton Community College, joined the squad for the 2021 season. Peak attended Wichita Northwest High School.

Nissa Fountain attended Iola High School.

Peak earned two letters at BCC. As a sophomore, Peak played in 17 games and she had a .189 batting average with a .268 on-base percentage and a .216 slugging percentage. In Peak’s freshman season, she played in 34 games and finished the season with a .200 batting average with four RBI, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases.

“We are excited to have Kaleigh joining our softball family,” OU softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “She has a great work ethic and team first attitude. Kaleigh will compete for playing time in the outfield and will push her teammates to be better. She is a great addition to our team on and off the field. Looking forward to the next few years with Kaleigh.”

Peak plans to major in sports management. In high school, Peak was a four-year member of JROTC, earning many national awards. She part of National Honor Society in both high school and at BCC.

Fountain earned two letters in softball at Iola High School. She was a second team all-state selection.

“We are excited to have Nissa joining our program,” Kahnt said. “Nissa has been an all-state outfielder. She will add some good depth to our outfield. We are excited to watch her grow over the next four years, both on and off the field.”

Fountain plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.