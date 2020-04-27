The Ottawa University men’s wrestling program has signed a New Mexico all-state wrestler for the 2020-21 season.

JD Perez attended Deming High School where he was a dominant performer on the mat.

Perez lettered four years in wrestling. As a senior, Perez finished with a 43-0 record and won the New Mexico state championship at 160 pounds. He made four state Wrestling tournament appearances and was a three-time state finalist.

Perez was named the 2019-20 New Mexico 5A Wrestler of the Year. He was a four-time all-state selection, was named to the 2020 Dream Team and earned all-district honors four times.

Perez plans to major in business administration.