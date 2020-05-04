Eight Ottawa University men’s and women’s outdoor track and field student-athletes have been named 2019-20 KCAC Scholar Athletes.

They are Adia Vaugh, Breanna Clayton, Dakota Bunch, Hannah Pasley, Jordan Fritz and Taiya Hickman were the women’s team recipients. Andrew Sprague and Joe Corbin were the men’s team recipients.

Hickman was also named to the KCAC Women's Track and Field Champions of Character team.

Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale for this recognition.