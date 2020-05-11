Ottawa University has signed transfer and former area high school golf standout Clete Carlson.

Carlson earned four letters in golf at Chanute High School. He helped lead the Blue Comets to four trips to the Kansas 4A state golf tournament. Carlson was the 2016 Kansas 4A state golf tournament individual champion, a four-time All-Southeast Kansas Conference selection and earned all-state honors in 2016, ’17, and ’18.

Carlson attended Wichita State in 2019-20.

“Clete is a great addition to an already strong signing class,” OU head men’s golf coach Phil McClintock said. “He was a Kansas state tournament individual champion. Clete has three years of golf to play and will make an immediate impact at the top of our varsity team. I can’t wait to watch him compete this fall.”

Carlson plans to major in accounting.