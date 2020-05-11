The Ottawa University men's wrestling team signed Brock Chapman, of Lake Arrowhead, Calif.

At Rim of the World High School, Chapman lettered four years in wrestling and was also a four-year scholar athlete. He also was team captain and a two-time CIF Semifinalist. Chapman earned honors as a four-time all-league selection, a three-time league champ, a three-time CIF placer and a two-time team MVP. He finished with a career record of 148-41 with 27 pins. His senior year, Chapman was named the Ken Hubbs School Male Athlete of the Year. He led his high school team to two league titles and the football team made the CIF Playoffs.

He was a four-year two sport athlete in both wrestling and football, leading the offense at quarterback in football. Chapman enjoys being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Chapman plans to major in business.